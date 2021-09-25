Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Dunk The Hebridean Baker’s chocolate oaty crumbles into your afternoon brew

This recipe from Coinneach MacLeod, also known as The Hebridean Baker, is his take on a classic chocolate Hobnob.
By Julia Bryce
September 25 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 25 2021, 9.11am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Chocolate oaty crumbles.
Chocolate oaty crumbles.

This recipe from Coinneach MacLeod, also known as The Hebridean Baker, is his take on a classic chocolate Hobnob.

The oaty biscuit, which is drowned in a rich dark chocolate on just one side, is a popular choice for dunking into a mug of tea or coffee.

Sturdy, the biscuits are incredibly moreish and Coinneach says he can easily devour 16 with his afternoon cuppa. So it is no coincidence that this recipe makes exactly 16 biscuits.

The Hebridean Baker has shared this recipe from his new cookbook which he has launched after becoming an internet sensation on social media app, TikTok.

The Hebridean Baker’s chocolate oaty crumbles

Makes 16

Ingredients

For the biscuits:

  • 125g butter
  • 80g brown sugar
  • 2 tsp golden syrup
  • 100g oats
  • 100g plain wholemeal flour
  • ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • Pinch of salt

For the topping:

  • 100g dark chocolate
  • 30g butter

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Cream the butter and brown sugar until pale. Add the golden syrup and blend together.
  3. Add the oats, flour, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder and salt.
  4. Once it forms a dough, wrap with cling film and pop in the fridge for 15 minutes.
  5. Then roll the dough into tablespoon-sized balls, place on a lined baking sheet and press the top of each ball down gently, leaving plenty of room between each biscuit.
  6. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.
    While the biscuits are cooling, melt the chocolate and butter together in the microwave. Stir every 20 seconds until combined.
  7. Cover the top of each biscuit with the melted chocolate mix and spread out evenly using the back of a spoon. Leave the topping to set for a couple of minutes, then use a spoon to swirl the chocolate to give it a traditional “Hobnob” look.

Coinneach MacLeod, The Hebridean Baker, said: “I made this a recipe for 16 biscuits – based on Hobnobs – because I know this is the number I can devour with an afternoon cuppa without blinking. Oaty, syrupy goodness smothered in dark chocolate, need I say more?”

The Hebridean Baker, by Coinneach MacLeod, is published by Black & White Publishing on September 16 and is available from all good bookshops for £20. Photography by Euan Anderson.

