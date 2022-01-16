Chef’s Table: Two delicious desserts made with avocado from Martin Hollis of the Old Course Hotel

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you are looking for something different to serve up as a tasty dessert, then Martin Hollis, executive chef at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, has you covered.

Creamy, rich, healthy avocado chocolate mousse made with avocado, dark chocolate, and maple syrup.

You can’t taste the avocado and it is paleo, vegan and gluten free.

The mousse can be stored in the refrigerator, covered, for up to one week.

It can also be served with avocado ice cream, the recipe for which Martin has also included.

Avocado chocolate mousse

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 ounces chopped chocolate – or chocolate chips, at least 60% dark

2 large ripe avocados – (about 8 ounces each)

3 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup almond and cashew nut unsweetened milk blend

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Eighth tsp kosher salt

Optional: 1-3 tsp light agave nectar or maple syrup. You can substitute pure maple syrup, though the flavour will change somewhat

For serving: fresh raspberries – sliced strawberries, whipped cream (or whipped coconut cream to keep vegan), chocolate shavings

Method

Place the chopped chocolate or chocolate

chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 15-second bursts, stirring between each and watching carefully so that the chocolate does not burn. When the chocolate is almost completely melted, remove it from the microwave and stir until smooth. Set aside and let cool until just barely warm. Halve and pit the avocados, then scoop them into a food processor fitted with a steel blade or high-powered blender. Add the melted chocolate, cocoa powder, almond milk, cashew milk blend, vanilla extract, and salt. Blend until very smooth and creamy, stopping to scrape down the bowl as needed. Taste and add a few teaspoons of agave if additional sweetness is desired. Spoon into

glasses. Enjoy immediately as a pudding, or for a thicker, mousse-like consistency, refrigerate until well chilled, 2 hours or overnight. Serve topped with raspberries, cream, and chocolate shavings.

Avocado ice cream

Serves 4

Ingredients

340g avocado flesh, approximately 3 small to medium

15ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

350ml milk

100g granulated sugar

240ml double cream

Method

Peel and pit the avocados. Add the avocados, lemon juice, milk, and sugar to a blender and puree. Transfer the mixture to a medium mixing bowl, add the double cream and whisk to combine. Place the mixture into the refrigerator and chill until it reaches 4C or below, approximately 4 to 6 hrs. Process the mixture in an ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s directions. However, this mixture sets up very fast, so count on it taking only 5 to 10 mins to process. For soft ice cream, serve immediately. If desired, place in freezer for 3 to 4 hrs for firmer texture.

