Chef’s Table: Two delicious desserts made with avocado from Martin Hollis of the Old Course Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink Recipes

Chef’s Table: Two delicious desserts made with avocado from Martin Hollis of the Old Course Hotel

By Martin Hollis
January 16 2022, 6.00am
Avocado chocolate mousse.

If you are looking for something different to serve up as a tasty dessert, then Martin Hollis, executive chef at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, has you covered.

Creamy, rich, healthy avocado chocolate mousse made with avocado, dark chocolate, and maple syrup.

You can’t taste the avocado and it is paleo, vegan and gluten free.

The mousse can be stored in the refrigerator, covered, for up to one week.

It can also be served with avocado ice cream, the recipe for which Martin has also included.

Avocado chocolate mousse

Serves 4

Avocado chocolate mousse.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces chopped chocolate – or chocolate chips, at least 60% dark
  • 2 large ripe avocados – (about 8 ounces each)
  • 3 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ¼ cup almond and cashew nut unsweetened milk blend
  • 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
  • Eighth tsp kosher salt
  • Optional: 1-3 tsp light agave nectar or maple syrup. You can substitute pure maple syrup, though the flavour will change somewhat
  • For serving: fresh raspberries – sliced strawberries, whipped cream (or whipped coconut cream to keep vegan), chocolate shavings

Method

  1. Place the chopped chocolate or chocolate
    chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 15-second bursts, stirring between each and watching carefully so that the chocolate does not burn. When the chocolate is almost completely melted, remove it from the microwave and stir until smooth. Set aside and let cool until just barely warm.
  2. Halve and pit the avocados, then scoop them into a food processor fitted with a steel blade or high-powered blender. Add the melted chocolate, cocoa powder, almond milk, cashew milk blend, vanilla extract, and salt. Blend until very smooth and creamy, stopping to scrape down the bowl as needed. Taste and add a few teaspoons of agave if additional sweetness is desired. Spoon into
    glasses.
  3. Enjoy immediately as a pudding, or for a thicker, mousse-like consistency, refrigerate until well chilled, 2 hours or overnight. Serve topped with raspberries, cream, and chocolate shavings.

Avocado ice cream

Serves 4

Avocado ice cream.

Ingredients

  • 340g avocado flesh, approximately 3 small to medium
  • 15ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 350ml milk
  • 100g granulated sugar
  • 240ml double cream

Method

  1. Peel and pit the avocados. Add the avocados, lemon juice, milk, and sugar to a blender and puree. Transfer the mixture to a medium mixing bowl, add the double cream and whisk to combine. Place the mixture into the refrigerator and chill until it reaches 4C or below, approximately 4 to 6 hrs.
  2. Process the mixture in an ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s directions. However, this mixture sets up very fast, so count on it taking only 5 to 10 mins to process. For soft ice cream, serve immediately. If desired, place in freezer for 3 to 4 hrs for firmer texture.

For more recipes…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier