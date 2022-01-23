Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Peanut butter and chocolate croissants and peanut butter choc chip swirl pots

By Brian Stormont
January 23 2022, 6.00am
The peanut butter choc chip swirl pots.

Did you know that January 24 is officially Peanut Butter Day?

That means a full 24 hours to celebrate this creamy and dreamy peanutty delight.

For quick and easy sweet treats with a difference, creamy SKIPPY® Peanut Butter extra smooth or extra crunchy is super versatile and a good source of protein.

Why not try out one of these peanut butter recipes and pay extra special homage to one of the world’s favourite spreads this Peanut Butter Day.

Peanut butter and chocolate croissants

Makes 24 croissants

The croissants.

Ingredients

  • 425g chilled pie crusts (2 crusts)
  • 340g jar 340g SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Extra Smooth
  • Plain chocolate chips
  • Icing sugar

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 220C/240 Fan/475F/Gas Mark 9.
  2. On a lightly floured surface, arrange the pie crusts.
  3. With an 8cm round cookie cutter,
    cut out rounds from the dough. Roll out the unused dough; cut out additional rounds for a total of 24.
  4. Spoon 1½ teaspoons of peanut butter in the centre of each round; top each with a few chocolate chips.
  5. Fold the dough over to form crescents, pinching the edges to seal.
  6. Arrange the crescents on an ungreased baking tray. Bake for
    9 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm sprinkled with icing sugar.

Peanut butter choc chip swirl pots

Makes 6

The pots.

Ingredients

  • 340g jar SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Choc Chip Swirl
  • 300ml fresh whipping cream
  • Half teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tbsp sifted icing sugar
  • Extra 2 tbsp SKIPPY® Choc Chip Swirl Peanut Butter to drizzle

Method

  1. Spoon the SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Choc Chip Swirl into a small bowl.
  2. Pour the whipping cream into a medium-sized mixing bowl and whisk the cream until it starts to thicken but is still very loose. Stir in the vanilla essence if using.
  3. Using a fork, gradually work a spoonful of the SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Choc Chip Swirl into the cream until combined, repeat with the rest of the peanut butter until blended. It should have the texture of a mousse.
  4. Gently fold in the icing sugar.
  5. Spoon into the ramekin dishes and level each one off.
  6. Put the extra SKIPPY® Peanut Butter into a small bowl and blast for 10 seconds in a microwave on the lowest setting then drizzle on top of the mousse. Chill.

