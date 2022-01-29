Queen of the South 0-2 Dunfermline: Graham Dorrans inspired Pars prevail in relegation six-pointer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline surged out of the relegation zone with a comprehensive 2-0 triumph over dismal Queen of the South.

The Pars produced their finest 45 minutes of the campaign to sweep Queens aside in the first half, with goals from Graham Dorrans and Dan Pybus proving sufficient to seal the victory.

It was two going on five at the break, such was the Fifers’ dominance in the nerve-shredding six-pointer.

While there was no further scoring after the interval, Dunfermline were never in danger of succumbing to a fightback and moved four points clear of rock-bottom Queens.

Indeed, with Ayr and Hamilton sharing the spoils and Morton drawing 2-2 with Raith Rovers on Friday night, the win saw them move into seventh spot — albeit having played one game more than their rivals at the foot of the table.

The Graham Dorrans Show

Dunfermline handed an immediate debut to Joe Chalmers following his capture from Ayr United earlier this week.

Fellow January arrival Bobby Kamwa was primed to make an impact from the bench, alongside the returning Dom Thomas.

Nikolay Todorov was conspicuous by his absence from the match-day squad altogether.

Lewis McCann, whose rise to prominence has been responsible for Todorov’s lack of minutes recently, skewed a shot narrowly wide of the post as the visitors made the early running.

McCann was then foiled by a wonderful Josh Rae save after meeting a Stevie Lawless cross with an inventive back-heel.

Lewis Martin saw a headed goal disallowed by referee Greg Aitken after he was adjudged to have committed a foul.

However, Dunfermline’s richly-deserved opener came after 22 minutes when Dorrans, making his first start since December 26, nodded home a looping Ryan Dow delivery.

Former Dundee and Scotland man Dorrans was magnificent throughout, finding pockets of space in the ‘No.10’ role and causing havoc.

His dipping, curling drive from 20 yards soon zipped inches past the post.

Pybus piledriver

The Pars were purring, and doubled their lead when Pybus lashed home a deflected drive from the edge of the box.

It was his first goal since finding the net for Queens against Arbroath in December 2019.

By the time Dow saw a goal-bound effort cleared off the line by Darragh O’Connor, the Fifers were threatening to run riot.

Allan Johnston, subject to calls for his resignation from seething home fans, made three substitutions at half-time. However, the changes failed to alter the outcome.

Indeed, McCann should have added gloss to the scoreline, shooting wide after being sent clear by the excellent Lawless.

Dorrans also saw a point-blank shot saved by Rae in the dying embers.

But Dunfermline would not pay for that profligacy, with the boisterous band of away supporters able to toast a pivotal win.