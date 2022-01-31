Dunfermline swoop for Leicester City youngster after Kasper Schmeichel endorsement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline have snapped up Leicester City goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk on loan for the rest of the season.

Stolarczyk, 21, is yet to make his senior bow for the Foxes but is a regular with the club’s under-23 side and a Poland under-21 internationalist.

And Pars boss John Hughes revealed that Leicester legend Kasper Schmeichel, who he coached as a fresh-faced youngster at Falkirk, endorsed the switch.

Hughes also hinted the arrangement could be extended into the 2022/23 campaign if the move proves successful.

“When Jakub came onto our radar, doing our due diligence, we couldn’t believe it,” beamed Hughes.

“He comes highly recommended by Kasper Schmeichel. And coming up to Scotland as a young guy did him no harm!

“Jakub’s enthusiasm to come here and play football is unbelievable. There is a maturity in the way he conducts himself and how he sees his career going.

“We are delighted to give him this platform.

“The challenge if for him to get in there, win that [No.1] position, keep it — and hopefully he’s here for next season as well.”

Stolarczyk will provide competition between the sticks for Owain fon Williams, who also serves as Dunfermline’s goalkeeping coach.

Former Dundee United custodian Deniz Mehmet is likely to slip further down the pecking order.

“Usually you have a goalkeeping coach and four goalkeepers, so it’s something we needed to add,” continued Hughes.

“I’ve said to Fonners [Fon Williams], although he’s the goalkeeping coach, it’s up to him to keep fit and keep that No.1 spot.

“Deniz [Mehmet] will be disappointed but has to say, ‘yes, I’m up for this challenge’.”

No further business

Barring any late, unforeseen opportunities, Courier Sport understands the arrival of the 6ft4ins stopper will conclude Dunfermline’s business in the transfer window.

Suggestions of a move for Hibs defender Sean Mackie are unfounded.

Stolarczyk follows Stevie Lawless, Coll Donaldson, Joe Chalmers and Bobby Kamwa in joining Hughes’ East End Park revolution.