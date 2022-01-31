Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline swoop for Leicester City youngster after Kasper Schmeichel endorsement

By Alan Temple
January 31 2022, 5.30pm
New face: Jakub Stolarczyk
New face: Jakub Stolarczyk

Dunfermline have snapped up Leicester City goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk on loan for the rest of the season.

Stolarczyk, 21, is yet to make his senior bow for the Foxes but is a regular with the club’s under-23 side and a Poland under-21 internationalist.

And Pars boss John Hughes revealed that Leicester legend Kasper Schmeichel, who he coached as a fresh-faced youngster at Falkirk, endorsed the switch.

Hughes also hinted the arrangement could be extended into the 2022/23 campaign if the move proves successful.

Hughes and Schmeichel in 2007

“When Jakub came onto our radar, doing our due diligence, we couldn’t believe it,” beamed Hughes.

“He comes highly recommended by Kasper Schmeichel. And coming up to Scotland as a young guy did him no harm!

“Jakub’s enthusiasm to come here and play football is unbelievable. There is a maturity in the way he conducts himself and how he sees his career going.

“We are delighted to give him this platform.

“The challenge if for him to get in there, win that [No.1] position, keep it — and hopefully he’s here for next season as well.”

The Union

Stolarczyk will provide competition between the sticks for Owain fon Williams, who also serves as Dunfermline’s goalkeeping coach.

Former Dundee United custodian Deniz Mehmet is likely to slip further down the pecking order.

“Usually you have a goalkeeping coach and four goalkeepers, so it’s something we needed to add,” continued Hughes.

Stolarczyk in action

“I’ve said to Fonners [Fon Williams], although he’s the goalkeeping coach, it’s up to him to keep fit and keep that No.1 spot.

“Deniz [Mehmet] will be disappointed but has to say, ‘yes, I’m up for this challenge’.”

No further business

Barring any late, unforeseen opportunities, Courier Sport understands the arrival of the 6ft4ins stopper will conclude Dunfermline’s business in the transfer window.

Suggestions of a move for Hibs defender Sean Mackie are unfounded.

Stolarczyk follows Stevie Lawless, Coll Donaldson, Joe Chalmers and Bobby Kamwa in joining Hughes’ East End Park revolution.

Graham Dorrans opens up on 17 DAY Covid-19 isolation as Dunfermline skipper returns in style

