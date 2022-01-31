‘It was the answer to my prayers’ Dundee charity Food Train set to deliver 60,000th food parcel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee charity is close to its 60,000th food drop off for the elderly.

Food Train Dundee delivers essential shopping supplies to elderly residents, thanks to a group of volunteers.

And it’s been so successful over the last decade, it is about to make its 60,000th trip and is also branching out to Perth and Kinross.

The charity has helped more than 1,600 Dundonian’s over the age of 65, by making sure they’re never left without the essentials.

“It hardly feels like 10 years,” said regional manager Grant Simmons.

“It has been great to see the way we’ve grown to become an established charity in Dundee and to see the difference our work makes.

“Our volunteers are amazing. They do a remarkable job.

“We couldn’t do anything without them. I’ve regularly heard customers describe them as godsends and say they don’t know where they would be without them bringing their groceries to them.”

Ada Stewart, 90, has been receiving delivers from the charity for the past 10 years.

She said: “It was the answer to my prayers. Thank you Food Train.”

Some of the volunteers have been with the charity since it began in 2012 and will be recognised with special awards for their service.

Expanding Food Train

Food Train started at a small office in Balgray Place. On it’s first day, the charity made seven deliveries.

Now, after moving to a bigger office in Kingsway Park, the group make around 130 deliveries every week.

Volunteers even have a new fleet of 15 vans working across the city. The charity needed to expand after unprecedented demand during the Covid pandemic.

Grant added: “The rise in demand was sharp, but the service and the volunteers really came into their own, pulling out all of the stops to meet that.

“Whether that was taking down orders, collecting them in the supermarket or making deliveries. It was a fantastic effort.

“Demand has remained high since, showing the real need for a shopping delivery service like Food Train.”

The group are now looking to expand their service into Perth and Kinross.

Grant added: “It’s a natural next step for us – one that we know will improve the lives of older people in the region.”

Food Train are also hoping to tackle loneliness older people face through their Meal Makers and Phone Friends befriending services.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, you can find out more information here.