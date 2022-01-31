Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Picture postcard pretty’ Kinross-shire primary school in line for £3m upgrade

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 31 2022, 5.57pm Updated: January 31 2022, 5.58pm
Cleish Primary School.
Cleish Primary School.

Perth and Kinross Council will explore an option which could see a £3 million upgrade to a rural primary school.

A PKC committee was presented this week with options on how to improve the suitability and condition of a “picture perfect” school.

The Kinross-shire school is situated on a “tight site” and lies within a conservation area.

The village of Cleish is a designated conservation area.

Sheena Devlin.

Executive director of education and children’s services Sheena Devlin described Cleish Primary School as “picture postcard pretty”.

The recommended option – estimated to cost £3 million – was put before PKC’s lifelong learning committee on January 31.

It would see the school’s capacity drop from 64 to 50 pupils to “facilitate short-term improvements”.

The favoured option to bring the school’s condition – currently rated as poor – up to a better standard would see the mobile buildings replaced by one permanent standalone building. The original school building would be refurbished.

Officers told the committee any work would need the approval of PKC’s conservation officer and planning approval.

‘Limits the future’

Independent councillor Xander McDade was worried about the school’s capacity being reduced.

He said: “I think it limits the future for the school to be able to grow.

“Small school rolls can fluctuate a lot. It only takes a few families to move into an area to change that.”

He asked if options would be explored to be “creative” with classrooms to provide a third classroom.

The new building would accommodate two classes of up to 25 pupils – the limit for a composite class. It would also contain a general purpose space. Service manager Carol Taylor said they could explore using the space as a classroom in an “emergency situation”.

John Rebbeck.

SNP councillor John Rebbeck expressed concern about the capacity of the playground being affected.

Ms Taylor confirmed the proposed new building would occupy more space and said: “We would look to potentially see if we can procure additional land so that we can retain the size of the playground if not make it bigger.”

A user reference group will be formed with members of the community council, parent council, staff, pupils and local councillors.

Sheena Devlin gave a commitment – following Monday’s meeting – there would be “full involvement with parent council particularly in relation to future plans”.

Parent council concerns

She added: “If the parent council are feeling they haven’t been involved as they would like to have been then on behalf of the service I would like to say we are sorry they feel like that.

“We can guarantee that – as with all similar projects – this would mark the point for fuller engagement and involvement.”

Conservative convener Caroline Shiers moved to forward recommendations outlined in the council report to further explore design options and engage fully with the community.

Cllr Shiers agreed to incorporate an SNP amendment from Cllr Rebbeck for more detailed plans and definitive proposals to be brought before the appropriate council committee by the summer of 2024.

This was unanimously agreed.

