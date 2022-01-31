New St Johnstone striker Theo Bair insists ‘I know I am ready’ after transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps is confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New St Johnstone powerhouse striker Theo Bair believes Scottish football will be the perfect place for him to showcase his attacking talents.

Saints have confirmed the 22-year-old’s signing on a deal through to 2024 from Vancouver Whitecaps.

And the Canadian international, who will join up for training after Tuesday night’s game against Livingston, is excited by the challenge of helping his new club stay in the Premiership.

🐻| The football club is delighted to announce that Theo Bair has signed for an undisclosed fee until the summer of 2024. "I feel my game will be a good fit for Scottish football and I want to play my part in helping us win games of football."#SJFC #TheBairNecessities — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 31, 2022

“This has been in the pipeline for a few days and I’m excited to get started at St Johnstone,” he told Saints TV.

“This is a new start for me and I am looking forward to being part of the team.

“I feel my game will be a good fit for Scottish football and I want to play my part in helping us win games of football.

“I know that the football club is determined to stay in the Premiership. I know everyone at the football club shares this goal to succeed.

“It presents all of us with a challenge we need to embrace and we will go for it. I know I am ready for it.”

Hungry to succeed

Manager Callum Davidson added: “Theo is a talented and powerful striker. He will give us a different dimension.

“I am looking forward to working with him. I know he has the ability to score goals for us and he is hungry to do well.”

Vancouver confirmed that the MLS side will get a percentage of the transfer fee should Saints sell Bair in the future.

Farewell and best wishes, @ttbair 🤜🤛 We have transferred Theo Bair to Scottish Premiership club @StJohnstone. Whitecaps FC will retain a percentage of the fee if Bair is transferred to another club.#VWFC — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) January 31, 2022

“This is a good move for Theo to continue to evolve at this stage of his career,” said Whitecaps sporting director, Axel Schuster.

“After he made strides forward last year in Norway’s second division, this transfer will provide him the best opportunity to progress by playing meaningful minutes at Scotland’s highest level.

“We will follow Theo closely because the door is always open for a return to the Whitecaps in the future.”