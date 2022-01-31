New St Johnstone striker Theo Bair insists ‘I know I am ready’ after transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps is confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone striker Theo Bair insists ‘I know I am ready’ after transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps is confirmed

By Eric Nicolson
January 31 2022, 5.58pm Updated: January 31 2022, 6.02pm
Theo Bair in action for Vancouver Whitecaps.
Theo Bair in action for Vancouver Whitecaps.

New St Johnstone powerhouse striker Theo Bair believes Scottish football will be the perfect place for him to showcase his attacking talents.

Saints have confirmed the 22-year-old’s signing on a deal through to 2024 from Vancouver Whitecaps.

And the Canadian international, who will join up for training after Tuesday night’s game against Livingston, is excited by the challenge of helping his new club stay in the Premiership.

“This has been in the pipeline for a few days and I’m excited to get started at St Johnstone,” he told Saints TV.

“This is a new start for me and I am looking forward to being part of the team.

“I feel my game will be a good fit for Scottish football and I want to play my part in helping us win games of football.

“I know that the football club is determined to stay in the Premiership. I know everyone at the football club shares this goal to succeed.

“It presents all of us with a challenge we need to embrace and we will go for it. I know I am ready for it.”

Hungry to succeed

Manager Callum Davidson added: “Theo is a talented and powerful striker. He will give us a different dimension.

“I am looking forward to working with him. I know he has the ability to score goals for us and he is hungry to do well.”

Vancouver confirmed that the MLS side will get a percentage of the transfer fee should Saints sell Bair in the future.

“This is a good move for Theo to continue to evolve at this stage of his career,” said Whitecaps sporting director, Axel Schuster.

“After he made strides forward last year in Norway’s second division, this transfer will provide him the best opportunity to progress by playing meaningful minutes at Scotland’s highest level.

“We will follow Theo closely because the door is always open for a return to the Whitecaps in the future.”

Who is new St Johnstone striker Theo Bair? The MLS wondergoal, the Canadian caps and the Perth legend who was a Vancouver Whitecaps mentor

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier