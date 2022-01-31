Graham Dorrans opens up on 17 DAY Covid-19 isolation as Dunfermline skipper returns in style

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graham Dorrans has revealed that he endured 17 days in isolation after contracting Covid-19 in December.

While grateful that he did not suffer any serious effects of the virus, the Dunfermline captain concedes that he struggled to maintain his fitness after being confined to his home after Christmas.

It was another set-back in an exasperating campaign for the ex-Dundee, Rangers and Scotland ace, who also missed six weeks with an ankle complaint earlier this term.

However, Dorrans looked like a man determined to make up for lost time as he turned in a man of the match showing in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Queen of the South; his first start in more than a month.

“It’s great to be back out there, starting games,” said Dorrans. “It was just after Christmas when I got Covid and, overall, I ended up isolating for 17 days.

“You try to keep ticking over but you do lose a bit of fitness when you are in the house.

“Since coming back into training after the New Year, it has taken me a little bit of time to get back up to speed, but if I continue playing and training then I’ll soon be at full fitness.

“I was fine, in terms of my health, but you obviously need to follow the rules. It was a long 17 days!

“I did a bit extra when I came back — I felt like I was a bit behind — but I’ve been training for a couple of weeks now and definitely getting there. I’m feeling good and want to build on that.”

The perfect 10?

Dorrans opened the scoring at Palmerston Park, ghosting into the box to nod home a super Ryan Dow cross.

He would later fizz a ferocious drive inches wide of the post, before forcing a sharp low save from Josh Rae. It was a virtuoso showing from the veteran, who was deployed in an advanced midfield role by boss John Hughes.

Dan Pybus sealed the victory with his first goal in more than two years.

“It’s always nice to score goals but the most important thing was to get the win,” added Dorrans.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 2-0 victory. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/HHxVMhys1i — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 30, 2022

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with the gaffer about playing in there [No.10 role]. I’m happy to go in there and do a job if it helps the team.

“Hopefully, I can make things happen. With the way we try to play — all the boys like to get on the ball and get into pockets — it’s great if I can do my bit.”

Momentum

Dunfermline have registered three games unbeaten since a chastening 5-0 defeat at Morton and, going further back, are third in the Championship form table in the 10 games since John Hughes was appointed manager on November 12.

Dorrans added: “We’ve been building a bit of momentum in the last couple of games, with the Inverness draw and the Hamilton win and hopefully we can take that into the rest of the season.”