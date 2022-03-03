Victim lost sense of taste after Perth city centre assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Victim lost sense of taste after Perth city centre assault

By Gordon Currie
March 3 2022, 7.30am Updated: March 3 2022, 9.42am
Ryan Ferguson
Ryan Ferguson

A teenager stole his victim’s sense of taste after leaving him needing numerous stitches in his tongue during a savage street attack.

Darren Brown was left in severe pain and has lost a considerable part of the feeling in his tongue as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Ryan Ferguson was 18 when he carried out the “cowardly” attack on his former friend after they had a falling out, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

Sheriff William Wood said: “This was an offence with quite appalling consequences for your former friend Darren Brown – causing him potentially life-changing injuries.

“Having one’s taste impaired and touch with your tongue impeded can be a significant disability.

“I am sure you appreciate how poor everything would be if you couldn’t taste anything you put in your mouth.”

He placed Ferguson, now 20, on the Right Track project for young offenders, after warning him he had come close to being locked up for the attack.

Attacked from behind

Ferguson, from Perth, admitted severely injuring and permanently impairing Mr Brown by striking him on the head, knocking him to the ground and kicking his head in County Place, Perth, on November 14 2019.

Ferguson attacked Mr Brown after he got off a bus from Perth College by striking him from behind at the traffic lights outside snooker hall The Ball Room.

Intoxicated Ferguson shouted at his victim, who was on the phone.

Both Mr Brown and the other person on the phone recognised Ferguson’s voice.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis said Mr Brown ignored his challenge to fight but Ferguson leapt into a brutal attack, striking him on the back of the head.

Mr Brown bit hard on his tongue as he hit the ground and it began bleeding heavily.

As his victim lay on the pavement, Ferguson kicked him on the head.

‘Smacking sound’ on phone

Mr Brown had dropped his phone and the person on the other end of the line reported hearing a “smacking sound”.

He later contacted police and sought medical attention.

Days later he attended at Ninewells Hospital, where he received nine stitches in his tongue.

The court was told he still lacked feeling in his tongue, could not identify cold objects, and suffered discomfort because of the scarring.

Ferguson was traced at his home in Perth on the night of the offence.

He was described by his lawyer as being “a wee boy with a big man bravado” at the time.

Sheriff Wood had previously deferred sentence for Ferguson to be of good behaviour for three months.

He said: “The injuries suffered were quite appalling.

“It must have been excruciatingly painful at the time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]