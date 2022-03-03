Victim lost sense of taste after Perth city centre assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager stole his victim’s sense of taste after leaving him needing numerous stitches in his tongue during a savage street attack.

Darren Brown was left in severe pain and has lost a considerable part of the feeling in his tongue as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Ryan Ferguson was 18 when he carried out the “cowardly” attack on his former friend after they had a falling out, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

Sheriff William Wood said: “This was an offence with quite appalling consequences for your former friend Darren Brown – causing him potentially life-changing injuries.

“Having one’s taste impaired and touch with your tongue impeded can be a significant disability.

“I am sure you appreciate how poor everything would be if you couldn’t taste anything you put in your mouth.”

He placed Ferguson, now 20, on the Right Track project for young offenders, after warning him he had come close to being locked up for the attack.

Attacked from behind

Ferguson, from Perth, admitted severely injuring and permanently impairing Mr Brown by striking him on the head, knocking him to the ground and kicking his head in County Place, Perth, on November 14 2019.

Ferguson attacked Mr Brown after he got off a bus from Perth College by striking him from behind at the traffic lights outside snooker hall The Ball Room.

Intoxicated Ferguson shouted at his victim, who was on the phone.

Both Mr Brown and the other person on the phone recognised Ferguson’s voice.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis said Mr Brown ignored his challenge to fight but Ferguson leapt into a brutal attack, striking him on the back of the head.

Mr Brown bit hard on his tongue as he hit the ground and it began bleeding heavily.

As his victim lay on the pavement, Ferguson kicked him on the head.

‘Smacking sound’ on phone

Mr Brown had dropped his phone and the person on the other end of the line reported hearing a “smacking sound”.

He later contacted police and sought medical attention.

Days later he attended at Ninewells Hospital, where he received nine stitches in his tongue.

The court was told he still lacked feeling in his tongue, could not identify cold objects, and suffered discomfort because of the scarring.

Ferguson was traced at his home in Perth on the night of the offence.

He was described by his lawyer as being “a wee boy with a big man bravado” at the time.

Sheriff Wood had previously deferred sentence for Ferguson to be of good behaviour for three months.

He said: “The injuries suffered were quite appalling.

“It must have been excruciatingly painful at the time.”