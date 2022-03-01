Neil Alexander joins Dunfermline staff – and ex-Dundee United coach could make stunning playing comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Neil Alexander joins Dunfermline staff – and ex-Dundee United coach could make stunning playing comeback

By Alan Temple
March 1 2022, 10.25pm
Return to action? Alexander

Former Dundee United goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander has joined the staff of Dunfermline — and will be on the bench for Saturday’s Championship showdown against Arbroath.

Experienced stopper Owain fon Williams departed East End Park ‘for family reasons’ on Monday evening, ending his seven-year stay in Scottish football.

As well as battling on-loan Leicester City kid Jakub Stolarczyk for the No.1 spot, fon Williams served as the club’s goalkeeping coach.

And Hughes has moved swiftly to secure Alexander’s services until the end of the season.

Alexander, 43, has been without a club since departing Tannadice last summer in the aftermath of Tam Courts’ appointment.

Departure: fon Williams

“We have brought in Neil Alexander from now until the end of the season,” confirmed Hughes.

“Neil is an experienced coach and he worked with Deniz [Mehmet, Dunfermline goalkeeper] up at Dundee United.

“Neil will know how to get the best out of Deniz, who can then push Jakub [Stolarczyk] all the way.

“I am quite sure that Neil will enjoy the challenge and try and get the best out of them.”

On whether Alexander could remain at the club beyond the summer, Hughes added: “Everything gets reviewed at the end of the season.”

Still got it?

With Mehmet currently absent due to a finger injury, Alexander has also been registered as a player.

Should Stolarczyk be struck down by injury, illness or suspension, a sensational playing return awaits for the veteran.

Alexander, who celebrates his 44th birthday on March 10, has not played a competitive match since May 2018, when he was between the sticks for Livingston as they won promotion to the Premiership.

However, his pedigree is inarguable after starring for the likes of Cardiff, Rangers and Scotland.

“Deniz is a couple of weeks away [from being available] and Neil is still quite fit — so he will be doing the goalie coaching and we will be sitting him on the bench,” added Hughes.

“He has kept himself in good shape.

“Neil went in goals on Tuesday morning and you can still see that he has it in him; the movements, the routines, the talking and passing.

“It will not take him long to get up to speed.”

