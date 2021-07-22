Neil Alexander leaves Dundee United a week after boss Tam Courts shot down bust-up rumours

Dundee United have confirmed goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander has left the club.

The Terrors revealed on Thursday morning that Alexander has departed Tannadice through a “mutual termination” of his contract.

The news comes shortly after rumours of a bust-up between him and head coach Tam Courts emerged.

However, the United boss was quick to rubbish the claims.

Alexander’s departure confirmed

The Tangerines said: “Dundee United and Neil Alexander have agreed to a mutual termination of the goalkeeping coach’s contract.

“Neil spent three years at Tannadice and everyone at Dundee United wish him all the best for his future career.”

Less than an hour later, the former Scotland goalie took to Twitter to wish United’s squad all the best for the new season.

He wrote: “It’s with great sadness that I’m no longer with Dundee United.

“I enjoyed my three years immensely and working with my goalkeepers everyday has been an absolute pleasure.

“I would like to wish the players all the best for the coming season. Hope it’s a successful one.”

Ex-Scotland keeper Alexander joined the Tangerines in 2018 under then-gaffer Csaba Laszlo and, notably, has helped develop Benjamin Siegrist into one of the best No 1’s in Scotland.

Courier Sport understands former Livingston goalie coach Tony Caig has taken up the vacant role on an interim basis as the Tannadice club seek to confirm a permanent solution.