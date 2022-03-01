St Johnstone striker Chris Kane set for knee surgery after final confirmation his season is over

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is about to undergo knee surgery, as manager Callum Davidson got confirmation he will be out for the rest of the season.

When the Perth boss reported Kane’s cartilage problem a few weeks ago, he suspected it would be a long-term lay-off for the double-winning hero.

But that doesn’t lessen the disappointment for player and club.

“Chris is in isolation just now before going in for an operation on his knee,” Davidson reported.

“He’s definitely going to be out for the rest of the season.

“I had it in the back of my head that I was going to lose him but it’s still a huge blow when you put it alongside the likes of David Wotherspoon and Craig Bryson.

“He was obviously one of my best players last season.

“Thankfully we’ve had Callum Hendry, Ali Crawford and Glenn Middleton stepping up to the mark and producing the goods.

“If they – and others – can keep doing that then we won’t miss Chris as much.”

Ciftci over his Dingwall disappointment

Nadir Ciftci hasn’t started a match since the end of January but Davidson believes the former Dundee United man will now have faith that his hamstring injury won’t reoccur.

“He was disappointed in himself (after coming on as a substitute) at Ross County,” said the Saints boss.

“He’s got over the injury now and done enough work on his legs.

“A hamstring is a difficult one to come back from straight away and push yourself.

“Michael (O’Halloran) is another one who had a hamstring.

“Hopefully we can get the best out of both them for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, Davidson could be without Zander Clark and Murray Davidson again for Wednesday night’s clash with champions Rangers.

And the match is likely to come too soon for comeback duo Shaun Rooney and Cammy MacPherson.

“Zander’s still 50/50,” said Davidson.

“He’s done a bit more work today and we’ll need to see how he reacts.

“Murray is doubtful as well. We had to train on the astroturf last Friday and he rolled his ankle.

“It was a blow to lose him for Ross County, especially with the type of game it became.

“We’re unlikely to have him either.

“Cammy and Shaun both trained today, which is good.

“Again, we’ll see how they react. We’ve got a lot of boys close but maybe not quite close enough.”

Mahon broken nose

John Mahon is pushing hard for his first Premiership start and even a broken nose won’t get in his way.

“John’s a player I like a lot,” said Davidson.

“Unfortunately he broke his nose in a bounce game last week.

“He actually scored and headed the back of someone’s head.

“His nose burst open.

“But John is a tough cookie.

“He’s available to play with a mask on.

“John’s got a great attitude – an old-fashioned centre-half – and he’s definitely pushing for a place and is putting pressure on me to put him in the team.”