Inside the Dundee dressing-room: Jordan Marshall reveals ‘home truths’ dished out in aftermath of Livingston defeat

By George Cran
March 1 2022, 10.27pm
Jordan Marshall of Dundee hits a pass as Joel Nouble of Livingston tries to close him down.
There may have been anger in the stands during Dundee’s 4-0 home defeat to Livingston but there was also plenty in the Dens dressing-room.

It was too late to change anything that happened out on the pitch, but Dark Blues left-back Jordan Marshall has revealed there were some “home truths” dished out among the players.

And he’s hopeful that can spark Dundee into life against Hibs on Wednesday night.

Asked how the dressing-room was after full-time on Saturday, Marshall said: “There was anger in there but you need that.

“There were a few arguments back and forth – not between the staff and the players – it was between the players.

Livingston’s Jack Fitzwater celebrates making it 4-0 against Dundee.

“It was more when the staff left and there were a few home truths and arguments.

“But it shows that we care and we are going to be right up for this fight.

“It would have been completely wrong if we had gone in there and everyone was silent and accepting of it.

“But the boys aren’t accepting of it – you had friends having a go at each other and we now need to show that spirit on the pitch.”

‘Fans owed an apology’

He added: “The only good thing about having a bad result is if you have a game a few days later, you have the chance to put it right.

“So we will be looking to put in a big performance on Wednesday and hopefully get a good result.

“The fans are owed an apology. It was nowhere near good enough. Everyone in the dressing-room knows that.

Jordan Marshall takes on Dundee United.

“The only way we can make that right is by putting in a good shift and performance against Hibs.

“We worked hard all last season to get promoted and we don’t want to go straight back down.

“Obviously we are making hard work of it at the minute but there is still a lot of football to be played and we are confident we can stay up.”

 

