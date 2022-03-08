Tam Courts: Dundee United coaching flop could have led to ‘PE teacher’ jibes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Tam Courts was appointed Dundee United manager in June he committed to staying off social media to focus on the job in hand.

Courts knew he’d have many doubters who would write him off as the ‘cheap option’ or a ‘rookie boss’ as he tookover the Tannadice reins from Micky Mellon.

He also wanted to avoid getting too carried away if and when things started to go well.

At just over eight months, Courts is already the sixth longest-serving manager in the Scottish Premiership.

His rein has been far from dull.

United started the season on fire and pushed for a top three spot early on.

Then a run of six successive defeats brought them crashing down to earth.

But they have recovered in recent weeks and face a crucial four games that could make-or-break their season.

United have a chance to reach a Scottish Cup semi-final when they welcome Celtic on Monday.

They then have three games to seal a top six berth to have a crack at Europe.

But no matter what happens, the ex-Kelty Hearts boss will remain ‘consistent, calm and controlled’, refusing to allow any ‘keyboard warriors’ get him down.

Tam Courts says Dundee United manager’s role is ‘very intense’

“It’s a very intense, demanding job and it comes with a lot of scrutiny,” said Courts.

“When I got appointed, with my profile, it put me in a little lane of my own.

“If I was doing well it was because I had beginner’s luck.

“If I was doing poorly, I would be told I was an analyst who is a PE teacher and I wasn’t up to it.

“I’m in a unique set of circumstances where the opinions of me are quite extreme one way or another.

“On that basis the key for me is to make sure I am consistent, calm and in control.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed it this season and it’s my sixth as a manager.

“People seem to assume this is my first job in management. They forget about Kelty.

“The football is a little bit different, so is the calibre of player and you learn a lot about yourself.

“We went through a tricky spell and it was probably good for me as a manager to have to do that.

“I had to show a bit of leadership, composure and calmness. I had to try and instil some confidence in the players.

“I’ve had a lot of good experiences this year but we are only two thirds of the way through the season and a lot can happen.

“I try to embrace every day and I love this job and I try to drive the club to the next level.”

United’s season is like a ‘rollercoaster ride’

Courts knows online opinions can vary from one extreme to another.

But he has been delighted with the backing he’s received from the club’s fans.

“When I said I was going to come off social media it was about being very selective on what you read and the opinions you take on,” added Courts.

“Football management and competitive sport is about controlling your own narrative.

“That’s something we have been good at doing, especially after the strong start we had.

“We were composed and controlled at that time. Then we had a tough December.

“It was a good chance to show a different side of my leadership and personality.

“Since we have come back we have had to fight really hard for clean sheets, performances and results.

“For as much as you come under scrutiny on social media, the fans have been so supportive in person.

“We are on a journey and it can be a rollercoaster ride.

“The league is so tight and there will be more twists and turns of that I am sure over the coming months.”

Tam Courts: Positive player relations are the key to success

Former United skipper Mark Reynolds spoke of Tam Courts in glowing terms in an interview with Courier Sport last week.

Reynolds found it hard to break into the United side at the start of the season.

But his relationship with Courts remained strong before his January move to Cove Rangers.

“It’s really important to have a good relationship with all the players,” added Courts.

“If you look at managerial tenures, in the English Championship it is something like 12 months.

“If you only prioritise the players you pick to have a healthy relationship with you will struggle to have longevity.

“Mark Reynolds is someone who was going to be leaving the club, but I wanted to invest in that relationship.

“I respected him, what he had done for the club.

“I also appreciated the fact he has a life and career beyond Dundee United so I wanted make it a soft landing.

“The dressing room get to see my interactions with players who I am not picking or out the squad or leaving the club.

“You could be very decisive and still be a decent person and I think that helps you have some longevity in this job.”