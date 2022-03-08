Dundee boss Mark McGhee opens up on touchline ban frustrations and reveals communication ‘disaster’ from Dens Park stand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Mark McGhee opens up on touchline ban frustrations and reveals communication ‘disaster’ from Dens Park stand

By Scott Lorimer
March 8 2022, 10.30pm
Dundee boss Mark McGhee has revealed his frustration at his touchline ban.
Mark McGhee has spoken of his frustration at his touchline ban and revealed a communication “disaster” in the last home game against Livingston.

The Dark Blues’ gaffer is four matches into a six-game ban from his previous management spell with Motherwell in 2017.

The veteran boss will be able to take his position in the dugout for the first time against Rangers on March 20.

But he will have to remain in the stands for two more Dens Park clashes, starting with St Mirren on Wednesday.

Communication breakdown

McGhee said communication problems have now been overcome but admits he is finding the ban tougher than he initially thought.

“When we were talking about me coming and that was a serious part of the discussion,” he explained.

“I was absolutely determined that it wouldn’t make any difference whatsoever.

“But the reality is, particularly in the Livingston game, I felt it was dreadful.

“Making a bad start, a goal right away, I wanted to do something there and then.

“But I was unable to. The headphones we were using never worked.

“One of us was over there [in the South Enclosure], I’m in the Main Stand, there’s one in the dugout. It never worked so it was a bit of disaster.

Mark McGhee, arriving at Fir Park ahead of Saturday's game.
“We’ve just resorted to using phones – on Saturday at Motherwell it was absolutely fine.

“We got every message through that we wanted and they got through to me every time they wanted. It worked fine and is working fine.

“You’ve got to improvise and you’ve got to make the best of it. That’s what we’re trying to do.

“I have found it worse than I imagined it would be, more frustrating than I imagined it would be.

“But how much of a hindrance it’s been in terms of result, I don’t know and we’ll never know.”

‘Two points from 12 – that’s the reality’

While he may not be able to get his message across to his players during games instantly, McGhee has drilled into his side the need to perform well.

He believes good performances, like the one against Motherwell, will lead to results.

But McGhee is still wise to the reality of the task facing the Dark Blues.

“We’ve taken two points from 12 and that’s the reality,” he said.

Dee boss McGhee wants more performances put in by his side, like the recent display against Motherwell.
“It would be more than a wee psychological lift [to move off the bottom of the table]. It would be massive for us to be honest because then it is in their own hands.

“We have to stay above St Johnstone so I see it as an opportunity.

“But equally, we can’t get carried away with it.

“We’re not going to jump from a certain level of performance to stardom. It’s going to take time.

“What I’m looking for is the same kind of performances that we’ve had against Hibs and Motherwell.

“Eventually that will lead to victories. Whether that’s Wednesday night, we’ll need to wait and see.”

