Perthshire food business blames rising costs for closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire food business blames rising costs for closure

By Rob McLaren
March 9 2022, 5.43am
Elizabeth Brodie, owner of Replenish Auchterarder.
Elizabeth Brodie, owner of Replenish Auchterarder.

A Perthshire business set up to reduce plastic packaging and food waste will close this month, blaming rising costs.

Elizabeth Brodie established Replenish Auchterarder last February to supply eco-friendly food cupboard supplies.

It offers customers dry goods like flour, sugar and pasta in exact amounts in reusable or recyclable packaging.

But Elizabeth said price inflation, which is causing a cost of living squeeze, meant it is “just not feasible” to continue.

She is closing her business on March 31.

Mission to reduce plastic waste

Elizabeth, a mum of three, was inspired to set up Replenish after watching programmes such as the BBC’s War on Plastic.

She said: “I find the idea of sending recycling abroad for other countries to deal with appalling.

Some of the Replenish Auchterarder products.

“I am also really concerned at the amount of plastic in oceans and inside of us now.

“I decided that in my own little way I would try and offer an alternative to people in Auchterarder.”

She has a network of Scottish suppliers and her range also includes nuts, dried fruits and environmentally friendly washing powder, shampoo and soap.

Rising costs prompts closure decision

Elizabeth, 45, said initially the concept interested a lot of people.

But she found it hard to change people’s shopping habits. Rising costs mean she’s taken the sad decision to close.

“Instead of just going to one shop it takes a bit of planning and people are very busy,” she said.

“I run a local delivery service but Covid also means people want to limit the number of people they are seeing.

“Giving the rising costs of almost everything, it’s just not feasible to continue.

Elizabeth Brodie, owner of Replenish Auchterarder, at her home.

“Petrol is just ridiculously expensive now which means I’d have to charge more for deliveries or it’s just not worth my while.

“Household bills are about to rocket and people are just wanting to be as economical as they can be.

“I think people assume I’d be more expensive than Tesco and Aldi but most of my goods are the same price or cheaper.”

‘I was trying to make a difference’

Elizabeth said she it is disappointing to close the business, which she runs from her garage.

But she said creating and running the company has been a great experience.

She also says it’s not impossible she resurrects the business in the future.

“I’m really disappointed,” said Elizabeth, who also works as a pupil support assistant at Community School of Auchterarder.

Replenish Auchterarder blamed rising costs for its closure decision on social media.

“I didn’t enter this lightly. It took a lot of thought and research and I was trying to make a difference.

“It’s been a positive experience and I’m not unhopeful that I’ll make a comeback. I think now’s just not the right time.

“I’d like to thank my customers who have supported me in the last year.”

Cost of living crisis: More from our series

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]