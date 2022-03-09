Perthshire food business blames rising costs for closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire business set up to reduce plastic packaging and food waste will close this month, blaming rising costs.

Elizabeth Brodie established Replenish Auchterarder last February to supply eco-friendly food cupboard supplies.

It offers customers dry goods like flour, sugar and pasta in exact amounts in reusable or recyclable packaging.

But Elizabeth said price inflation, which is causing a cost of living squeeze, meant it is “just not feasible” to continue.

She is closing her business on March 31.

Mission to reduce plastic waste

Elizabeth, a mum of three, was inspired to set up Replenish after watching programmes such as the BBC’s War on Plastic.

She said: “I find the idea of sending recycling abroad for other countries to deal with appalling.

“I am also really concerned at the amount of plastic in oceans and inside of us now.

“I decided that in my own little way I would try and offer an alternative to people in Auchterarder.”

She has a network of Scottish suppliers and her range also includes nuts, dried fruits and environmentally friendly washing powder, shampoo and soap.

Rising costs prompts closure decision

Elizabeth, 45, said initially the concept interested a lot of people.

But she found it hard to change people’s shopping habits. Rising costs mean she’s taken the sad decision to close.

“Instead of just going to one shop it takes a bit of planning and people are very busy,” she said.

“I run a local delivery service but Covid also means people want to limit the number of people they are seeing.

“Giving the rising costs of almost everything, it’s just not feasible to continue.

“Petrol is just ridiculously expensive now which means I’d have to charge more for deliveries or it’s just not worth my while.

“Household bills are about to rocket and people are just wanting to be as economical as they can be.

“I think people assume I’d be more expensive than Tesco and Aldi but most of my goods are the same price or cheaper.”

‘I was trying to make a difference’

Elizabeth said she it is disappointing to close the business, which she runs from her garage.

But she said creating and running the company has been a great experience.

She also says it’s not impossible she resurrects the business in the future.

“I’m really disappointed,” said Elizabeth, who also works as a pupil support assistant at Community School of Auchterarder.

“I didn’t enter this lightly. It took a lot of thought and research and I was trying to make a difference.

“It’s been a positive experience and I’m not unhopeful that I’ll make a comeback. I think now’s just not the right time.

“I’d like to thank my customers who have supported me in the last year.”