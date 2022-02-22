In full: List of all charges set to rise in Perthshire next year including kids’ clubs and burials

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Perthshire are set to face rising costs for using a series of council services next year.

The council has set out its proposed fees and charges for 2022/23 in various areas like childcare services, burials and the hire of sports facilities.

It comes after the Courier revealed that all Perthshire school crossing patrollers could be scrapped amid moves to cut £4.5 million from the council budget.

Officials have also put forward proposals that could see supply teacher spending, primary school swimming lessons and winter gritting programmes slashed.

Here we look in full at the fees set to rise across the city – if approved by councillors at a meeting this week.

Key council charges set to rise in 2022/23

Childcare services

Term-time kids’ clubs:

One child: £10.20 (up from £9.70).

(up from £9.70). Additional child: £9.65 (up from £9.20).

Holidays and in-service days:

Up to five hours: £19.95 (up from £19).

(up from £19). Up to seven hours: £22.30 (up from £21.25).

(up from £21.25). Over seven hours: £24.70 (up from £23.50).

Care and support services

Local authority residential care:

Per week: £1,009.66 (up from £973.27).

Staff meals:

Breakfast: £1.63 (up from £1.59).

(up from £1.59). Lunch: £3.27 (up from £3.17).

(up from £3.17). Tea: £1.32 (up from £1.28).

(up from £1.28). Snack: £0.90 (up from £0.87).

Hire of facilities

Perth football pitches:

Adult:

Season 11-a-side: £556 (up from £540).

(up from £540). Per game 11-a-side: £46 (up from £45).

(up from £45). Season seven-a-side: £323 (up from £314).

(up from £314). Per game seven-a-side £27 (up from £26).

Under-18s:

Season 11-a-side: £232 (up from £225).

(up from £225). Season seven-a-side: £139 (up from £135).

Outwith Perth football pitches:

Adult:

Season 11-a-side: £424 (up from £412).

(up from £412). Per game 11-a-side: £36 (up from £35).

Under 18s:

Season 11-a-side: £210 (up from £204).

(up from £204). Season seven-a-side: £105 (up from £102).

(up from £102). Per game seven-a-side: £9 (up from £8.50).

Non-commercial park events:

Bookings of up to 100 expected attendees remains free .

. Bookings of between 101 to 500 expected attendees: £61 (up from £59)

(up from £59) Bookings of 1,000+ expected attendees: £121 (up from £117).

Junior astro turf per hour:

One-third pitch: £31.50 (up from £30).

(up from £30). Two-third pitch: £36.75 (up from £35).

(up from £35). Full pitch: £52.50 (up from £50).

Adult astro turf per hour:

One-third pitch: £36.75 (up from £35).

(up from £35). Two third pitch: £47.25 (up from £45).

(up from £45). Full pitch: £63 (up from £60).

Perth High community sports hub per hour:

Standard:

Small meeting room: £10.50 (up from £10).

(up from £10). Large hall: £21 (up from £20).

Standard junior:

Small meeting room: £6.30 (up from £6).

(up from £6). Large hall: £12.60 (up from £12).

Concession:

Small meeting room: £8.40 (up from £8).

(up from £8). Large hall: £16.80 (up from £16).

Concession junior (under 18):

Small meeting room: £5.25 (up from £5).

(up from £5). Large hall: £10.50 (up from £10).

George Duncan Athletics Arena:

Pay and play – junior: £1.15 (up from £1.10).

(up from £1.10). Pay and play – adult £2.40 (up from £2.30).

North Inch Golf Course

Full season ticket:

Adult: £389 (up from £379).

(up from £379). Senior/concession: £339 (up from £329).

(up from £329). Youth (18-21-year-olds): £89 (up from £85).

(up from £85). Intermediate (22-25-year-olds): £245 (up from £139).

(up from £139). Young adult (26-29-year-olds): £239 (up from £229).

(up from £229). Under-17s: £20 (no change).

Various other fees are set to rise (except for juniors) including:

17 months for the price of 12

Summer nine-hole rounds

Summer six-hole rounds

Winter rounds

Bereavement services

Purchase of memorial bench with plaque:

New Glen Almond bench: £667 (up from £648).

(up from £648). New Glen Clova bench: £939 (up from £912).

(up from £912). Greenspace bench: £423 (up from £411).

(up from £411). Phoenix recycled plastic bench: £667 (up from £648).

(up from £648). Purchase of plaque for existing bench: £196 (up from £190).

Sale of lairs:

Full/half/quarter lair – baby or young person (under 21) remains free .

. Full lair – adult (21 and over): £934 (up from £907).

(up from £907). Half lair – adult: £467 (up from £453).

(up from £453). Transfer of lair ownership: £39 (up from £37.50).

Interment fees:

Young person remains free .

. Adult: £974 (up from £946).

(up from £946). Cremated remains (casket burial): £225 (up from £218).

(up from £218). Scattered ashes (under turf): £73 (up from £71).

Cremation:

Young person remains free .

. Adult: £709 (up from £688).

(up from £688). Direct cremation (9am/no service): £518 (up rom £503).

(up rom £503). Scattering of ashes (service at Perth): £26 (up from £25).

(up from £25). Scattering of ashes (service at external crematorium): £63 (up from £61).

(up from £61). Scattering of ashes (under turf): £73 (up from £71).

(up from £71). Extended service: £180 (up from £175).

What else is going up?

Various costs for services including skip hire, commercial permits and waste collection services, Perth harbour fees, hire of some school facilities and rent at Wellbank House are also set to rise, as set out in new documents.

What won’t be changing?

Many charges are remaining the same for 2022/23.

These include the costs of:

Car parking including residents’ permits

including residents’ permits Dog fouling notices

notices School meals and breakfast clubs

and breakfast clubs Blue badges

Domestic garden waste permits

Councillors meet on Wednesday (February 23) to set their spending priorities for the coming year, where fees and charges will be agreed.