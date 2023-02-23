John Potter challenges Kelty Hearts to take impressive performances into final quarter of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

John Potter challenges Kelty Hearts to take impressive performances into final quarter of the season

By Craig Cairns
February 23 2023, 2.04pm
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter. Image: Craig Brown.
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter. Image: Craig Brown.

Kelty Hearts manager John Potter is hoping his side can make a late push for the League One play-offs – but is aware of the challenge ahead.

The New Central Park outfit are in eight place, level on points with Queen of the South in seventh who they defeated 3-0 last weekend.

It was their sixth win in 12 matches versus full-time opposition in League One but Potter says they must carry the results and performances from those matches into the final 11 matches of the season.

Kelty’s record versus full-time teams.

He has been happy with the performances versus full-time sides as well, on top of their impressive return.

“We lost late goals against Dunfermline and Falkirk and we were unlucky at Airdrie  – we’ve generally done well.

Potter would like to add ‘one or two’ loans. Image: SNS.

“We need to continue that in the last quarter of the season.

Play-off push

“There are other points of the season where we could have done better. You look at our away form, it could have been better. But we are where we are.

“I would love to push for the play-offs,” he added. “I’ve said to the players all along: try to catch the team above you and go again.

“The results on Saturday allowed us to catch up points-wise with Queen of the South. Now we have to look beyond that, but to do that you need to continue to win games.

“To climb anywhere, you have win games. It’s OK having aims and ambitions, but you’ve got to win games to get there.

“That’s the most important thing, see where it takes.”

Potter said he is “on the edge” in terms of squad numbers but would be comfortable between now and the end of the season with what he has if everyone is fit.

Austin to return

Nathan Austin is due to return for the trip to Peterhead this weekend but defender Jason Thomson is still sidelined.

The Kelty Hearts boss would like to add a few loans between now and next week’s deadline.

“If everybody is fit in that squad then I’m pretty happy,” he said. “We would like to do one or two little bits, but it’s difficult.

“Most teams are wanting the same things. A lot of clubs don’t want players to go out as well.

“I would only get guys in if I thought they would improve us. Ideally, I’d like one or two in but we’ll just have to wait and see.

“We are short on numbers so if we can keep everybody fit, it’s a big bonus. We can see where we are at the weekend.”

3

