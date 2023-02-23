John Potter challenges Kelty Hearts to take impressive performances into final quarter of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts manager John Potter is hoping his side can make a late push for the League One play-offs – but is aware of the challenge ahead.

The New Central Park outfit are in eight place, level on points with Queen of the South in seventh who they defeated 3-0 last weekend.

It was their sixth win in 12 matches versus full-time opposition in League One but Potter says they must carry the results and performances from those matches into the final 11 matches of the season.

He has been happy with the performances versus full-time sides as well, on top of their impressive return.

“We lost late goals against Dunfermline and Falkirk and we were unlucky at Airdrie – we’ve generally done well.

“We need to continue that in the last quarter of the season.

Play-off push

“There are other points of the season where we could have done better. You look at our away form, it could have been better. But we are where we are.

“I would love to push for the play-offs,” he added. “I’ve said to the players all along: try to catch the team above you and go again.

“The results on Saturday allowed us to catch up points-wise with Queen of the South. Now we have to look beyond that, but to do that you need to continue to win games.

“To climb anywhere, you have win games. It’s OK having aims and ambitions, but you’ve got to win games to get there.

“That’s the most important thing, see where it takes.”

Potter said he is “on the edge” in terms of squad numbers but would be comfortable between now and the end of the season with what he has if everyone is fit.

Austin to return

Nathan Austin is due to return for the trip to Peterhead this weekend but defender Jason Thomson is still sidelined.

The Kelty Hearts boss would like to add a few loans between now and next week’s deadline.

“If everybody is fit in that squad then I’m pretty happy,” he said. “We would like to do one or two little bits, but it’s difficult.

“Most teams are wanting the same things. A lot of clubs don’t want players to go out as well.

“I would only get guys in if I thought they would improve us. Ideally, I’d like one or two in but we’ll just have to wait and see.

“We are short on numbers so if we can keep everybody fit, it’s a big bonus. We can see where we are at the weekend.”