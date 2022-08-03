SEAN O’NEIL: Energy companies are getting richer, we’re getting poorer – and Ofgem is doing what exactly?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

SEAN O’NEIL: Energy companies are getting richer, we’re getting poorer – and Ofgem is doing what exactly?

By Sean O'Neil
August 3 2022, 6.04pm Updated: August 3 2022, 7.00pm
Energy companies are posting massive profits while the cost of living crisis hits households hard. Shutterstock..
Energy companies are posting massive profits while the cost of living crisis hits households hard. Shutterstock..

There’s a bit in The Avengers movie (not the Sean Connery one) where our group of superheroes are facing down a big alien monster and things are looking grim.

As the giant creature rushes towards them, Captain America turns to Mark Ruffalo, aka Dr Bruce Banner, and tells him to get angry.

Turning away from Mr America, Ruffalo says: “That’s my secret Cap… I’m always angry.”

He then turns into The Hulk and smashes the big alien to pieces.

I feel a strong connection with Mark Ruffalo’s character in that moment these days.

I would imagine a lot of people do.

Except we don’t have the option of using our anger to transform into a massive green super giant and smash the behemoth.

Instead, we just sob quietly and pay our skyrocketing fuel bills as BP and Shell brag of making billions in profits.

Our behemoth runs right over the top of us, time and time again.

Big names profit while consumers reach breaking point

On Tuesday BP, a UK company, announced profits of £6.9bn for the yearly quarter April to June.

Six point nine billion. In three months.

It’s reported to be their biggest quarterly profit in 14 years.

BP profits are through the roof.

Last week, Shell, another UK company, announced profits of £10bn for the same period.

Ten billion pounds. In three months. Profit.

When confronted with the soaring profits of his company amid soaring fuel bills for his customers, Shell’s chief executive, Ben van Beurden, said: “It is what it is.”

Them’s the breaks in other words.

But it is breaking point for a lot of people.

So much for the energy price cap

In February Ofgem raised the energy price cap by 54% to £1,971.

It is expected to go up significantly again in October and January.

Cornwall Insight, an independent energy research firm, predicted this week that the cap will increase to £3,359 and then £3,616 in those months.

And all while petrol currently sits above 1.80 a litre. Diesel even higher.

It’s unsustainable and a terrifying prospect for anyone hoping to heat their homes through the winter.

For families expecting to feed their kids and themselves.

For older people not wanting to become a fuel poverty death statistic.

And for folks needing to drive to work.

Basically for everyone not wanting to be financially crippled for having the audacity to exist.

They say this is a cost of living crisis.

Shell is another company posting soaring profits while the cost of living rockets. Peter Byrne/PA Wire

But it appears more and more to be a propping-up-the-profits-of-the-big-oil-behemoths-crisis.

Between them, BP and Shell made £17bn in three months. That number might help explain the “cost” part of the crisis.

And how much will they rake in when our bills shoot up again – and again?

And why are Ofgem allowing it?

So what does Ofgem do?

If the regulator was a body part it would be the appendix .

Redundant at its original function it now only exists to cause unexpected pain and misery.

To leave you curled in the foetal position asking why.

And why is a question we should all be asking at this time.

Namely why has our system allowed obscene profiteering of this nature to occur at the expense of ordinary people?

So we stay angry. All of the time.

And sometimes that anger is tiring instead of empowering.

And we’ve an Ofgem instead of a Hulk.

But while that anger still exists the Endgame is all to play for.

Read more from Sean O'Neil

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]