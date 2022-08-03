Former SNP minister releases bizarre ‘highway robber’ Fife wind energy video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former SNP minister releases bizarre ‘highway robber’ Fife wind energy video

By Rachel Amery
August 3 2022, 6.10pm Updated: August 3 2022, 7.02pm
Kenny MacAskill
Kenny MacAskill

Scotland’s former justice secretary staged a protest outside UK Government offices claiming the country is being robbed of natural resources, flanked by a “highway woman” called Hazel.

Kenny MacAskill, now an Alba MP, was filmed claiming energy from a colossal windfarm off the coast of Fife will be “siphoned” off to England.

“The UK is robbing us blind, robbing our offshore wind as they robbed us of our oil and it has got to stop,” he says while drawing attention to the woman in a black hat and highway robber-style face mask by his side.

Mr MacAskill, who used to be in the Scottish Government, said it is an “absurdity” and a “perversity”, adding many Scots will struggle to pay their fuel bills over the winter.

‘The UK is robbing us blind’

Speaking outside the UK Government offices in Edinburgh, Mr Macsakill, who did not dress in a “highway robber” outfit, said: “It is not going to provide any energy for Scotland, provide any revenue for Scotland, and it is not going to provide any jobs in Scotland.

“Scotland’s oil resources were taken south and we have been the losers.

“Now our offshore energy is going south and again we are the losers.”

What is the Berwick Bank project?

The Berwick Bank development is due to be built in the North Sea off the coast of Fife and Mr MacAskill’s East Lothian constituency.

Berwick Bank

Despite the original plans being scaled back by 10%, the windfarm will generate enough energy to power all of Scotland twice over.

Because it will produce so much surplus power, Mr Macaskill estimates around 40% of the energy generated will be taken out of Scotland directly to England.

He added the SNP needs to “get a backbone” and take control of Scotland’s wind energy to stop the UK “robbing” it all.

Mr Macaskill, who last month was thrown out of the House of Commons for staging a pro-independence protest, added the situation is even more scandalous because around half of Scots will face fuel poverty over the winter.

His comments were largely ignored by the majority of other political parties, with one Conservative source branding him a “fringe nationalist”.

The UK Government also declined to comment on Mr Macaskill’s accusations, despite the demonstration taking place outside their offices.

‘Petty division’

Scottish Labour energy spokesman Colin Smyth said “nationalists” are using an energy crisis to stoke grievance.

“Alex Salmond’s promise to make Scotland the Saudi Arabia of renewables is in tatters, with wind turbines being made abroad and our seabeds being sold off on the cheap,” he said,

“We need a real plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and fulfil Scotland’s potential as a world-leader in renewables – not petty division and finger pointing.”

