A ‘baptism of fire’ is exactly what Raith Rovers new signing with ‘winner’s attitude’ Ryan Nolan needs

Ryan Nolan has been thrown in at the deep end at Raith Rovers.

The 23-year-old signed late on Thursday last week before making his debut against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

It came days after Cristophe Berra retired, the only recognised senior centre-back at the club.

That’s why the defender made his debut approximately 43 hours after leaving Northampton Town.

It’s also why he played alongside a central midfielder – although Scott Brown has shown his capabilities there.

Exactly what he needs

Manager Ian Murray told Raith TV after the game that even though there were no excuses for the performance Nolan had been given a “baptism of fire”.

Coincidentally, the same words were used by BBC sports journalist Jake Sharpe.

“It’s probably the best thing for him,” he told Courier Sport.

“He’s going to get a baptism of fire, I suppose, but he’s going to get minutes.”

After growing up in Spain from the age of eight Nolan joined the Inter Milan academy when he was 16 years old.

After spells with two lower-league Italian sides he found himself at Getafe B.

He impressed and found himself on the fringes of the first team, even sitting on the bench for a Europa League match.

Player with pedigree

That progress was halted by a cruciate ligament injury sustained in training in December 2020.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with him fitness-wise,” added Sharpe.

Nolan was loaned almost immediately to Kidderminster Harriers after joining in March, but only turned out once for them.

Sharpe explains why it didn’t work out at Northampton: “I don’t think he progressed in the way he hoped he would.

🤝 All the best to central defender Ryan Nolan who has this evening completed a permanent transfer to Scottish Championship side Raith Rovershttps://t.co/srI3F4OYul — Northampton Town (@ntfc) July 28, 2022

“He’s got a very good pedigree, so why wouldn’t you take a look at him and have a gamble?

“They went down a different route and signed a few young centre-backs from the Premier League.

“He desperately needs to play games and I think they realised he wasn’t going to get the opportunity to do that.”

A winner’s attitude

Charles Commins is a podcast producer and is also behind the Northampton Town fan podcast It’s All Cobblers To Me.

He spoke highly of Colin Calderwood – the Cobblers’ assistant manager – who managed Murray while he was manager of Hibs.

Commins said there was never any suggestion Nolan was going to fill the void left by the departure of captain Fraser Horsfall to Stockport.

“I think it’s a shame because he obviously had pedigree,” said Commins.

“The first we knew that he wasn’t going to be involved was when we announced our squad numbers – on the day he signed for Raith – and he wasn’t on the list.

“Nothing was said about it and the fans said ‘Oh, where’s Nolan?’

“Kudos to him for keeping with it and not giving up.

“That probably shows the character of the guy – a guy who I’ve never met or seen on the football field.

“But that to me says everything. He’s quite clearly got a winner’s attitude.”