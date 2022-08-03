A ‘baptism of fire’ is exactly what Raith Rovers new signing with ‘winner’s attitude’ Ryan Nolan needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A ‘baptism of fire’ is exactly what Raith Rovers new signing with ‘winner’s attitude’ Ryan Nolan needs

By Craig Cairns
August 3 2022, 7.12pm
Raith Rovers central defender Ryan Nolan.
Raith Rovers central defender Ryan Nolan.

Ryan Nolan has been thrown in at the deep end at Raith Rovers.

The 23-year-old signed late on Thursday last week before making his debut against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

It came days after Cristophe Berra retired, the only recognised senior centre-back at the club.

That’s why the defender made his debut approximately 43 hours after leaving Northampton Town.

Nolan made his debut versus on Saturday.

It’s also why he played alongside a central midfielder – although Scott Brown has shown his capabilities there.

Exactly what he needs

Manager Ian Murray told Raith TV after the game that even though there were no excuses for the performance Nolan had been given a  “baptism of fire”.

Coincidentally, the same words were used by BBC sports journalist Jake Sharpe.

“It’s probably the best thing for him,” he told Courier Sport.

“He’s going to get a baptism of fire, I suppose, but he’s going to get minutes.”

After growing up in Spain from the age of eight Nolan joined the Inter Milan academy when he was 16 years old.

Nolan (centre, third from left) with his Inter Milan youth teammates.

After spells with two lower-league Italian sides he found himself at Getafe B.

He impressed and found himself on the fringes of the first team, even sitting on the bench for a Europa League match.

Player with pedigree

That progress was halted by a cruciate ligament injury sustained in training in December 2020.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with him fitness-wise,” added Sharpe.

Nolan was loaned almost immediately to Kidderminster Harriers after joining in March, but only turned out once for them.

Sharpe explains why it didn’t work out at Northampton: “I don’t think he progressed in the way he hoped he would.

“He’s got a very good pedigree, so why wouldn’t you take a look at him and have a gamble?

“They went down a different route and signed a few young centre-backs from the Premier League.

“He desperately needs to play games and I think they realised he wasn’t going to get the opportunity to do that.”

A winner’s attitude

Charles Commins is a podcast producer and is also behind the Northampton Town fan podcast It’s All Cobblers To Me.

He spoke highly of Colin Calderwood – the Cobblers’ assistant manager – who managed Murray while he was manager of Hibs.

Commins said there was never any suggestion Nolan was going to fill the void left by the departure of captain Fraser Horsfall to Stockport.

“I think it’s a shame because he obviously had pedigree,” said Commins.

“The first we knew that he wasn’t going to be involved was when we announced our squad numbers – on the day he signed for Raith – and he wasn’t on the list.

Ryan Nolan signed for Raith hours ahead of his debut.

“Nothing was said about it and the fans said ‘Oh, where’s Nolan?’

“Kudos to him for keeping with it and not giving up.

“That probably shows the character of the guy – a guy who I’ve never met or seen on the football field.

“But that to me says everything. He’s quite clearly got a winner’s attitude.”

EXCLUSIVE: Kieran Ngwenya on why he chose Raith Rovers loan and what fans can expect

