RAB DOUGLAS: Europe gives Jack Ross the opportunity to raise the bar after Tam Courts exceeded Dundee United expectations

Tam Courts set the bar high for Jack Ross at Dundee United.

To finish fourth in his first season in charge at Tannadice was an incredible achievement.

Let’s not rewrite history – many people, myself included, thought United would be nearer the bottom of the table than the top this time last year.

I don’t think Tam could have got any more out of the squad he had at his disposal.

With Celtic and Rangers out of sight, Hearts having added to their squad from a position of strength and Aberdeen spending big, just emulating that fourth position will be tough.

And, even if he does that, you’ll get folk who will say he hasn’t taken United a step up.

That’s why European football is so important – and such a big opportunity.

It’s been a while since United were involved so Jack can take things up a level at this early stage of the season.

Tommy Wright taking over from Steve Lomas at St Johnstone springs to mind.

People were thinking ‘where can he improve things at McDiarmid Park?’

Then in his first games in charge Tommy guided Saints to a famous European victory over Rosenborg and they were off and running.

Jack has got the benefit of his experience in Europe with Hibs, albeit they didn’t survive long last season.

And, unlike Graham Alexander at Motherwell, he’s got a club feeling good about itself and opposition that he’s not expected to get the better of.

It’s a bit of a free hit against AZ Alkmaar and, with Tannadice packed for the first leg, United have a chance.

They look to have done some really good work in the transfer market.

With Rangers struggling in the Champions League and Motherwell out already, United can do Scottish football a big favour.

And Jack can show that he’s a manager still on the up.

Dundee came back down to earth after a great pre-season and Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

Credit to Partick Thistle but Gary Bowyer would have prioritised a fast start to the league over everything else.

They’re now going to play a Raith Rovers team determined to get up and running as well.

I never thought that Dundee would run away with things in the Championship – clubs with bigger budgets than them haven’t managed it.

There will be plenty of other teams who ensure it’s tight at the top.

We’re all still looking to strengthen our squads and it’s no different here at Arbroath.

A physical presence up front, which we got from Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds, is on the manager’s wish list.

Our target will be the same as every other season – get enough points to stay up and then go from there.

It won’t surprise you that I think Celtic will win back to back titles.

They’re already the strongest squad in the league and I don’t think Ange Postecoglou isn’t finished yet.

Rangers have far more question marks hanging over them – as their defeat in Europe and performance against Livingston showed.

It can all change very quickly, of course, but the early signs are good for my old club.