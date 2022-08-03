RAB DOUGLAS: Europe gives Jack Ross the opportunity to raise the bar after Tam Courts exceeded Dundee United expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

RAB DOUGLAS: Europe gives Jack Ross the opportunity to raise the bar after Tam Courts exceeded Dundee United expectations

By Rab Douglas
August 3 2022, 8.00pm
Jack Ross.
Jack Ross.

Tam Courts set the bar high for Jack Ross at Dundee United.

To finish fourth in his first season in charge at Tannadice was an incredible achievement.

Let’s not rewrite history – many people, myself included, thought United would be nearer the bottom of the table than the top this time last year.

I don’t think Tam could have got any more out of the squad he had at his disposal.

With Celtic and Rangers out of sight, Hearts having added to their squad from a position of strength and Aberdeen spending big, just emulating that fourth position will be tough.

And, even if he does that, you’ll get folk who will say he hasn’t taken United a step up.

That’s why European football is so important – and such a big opportunity.

It’s been a while since United were involved so Jack can take things up a level at this early stage of the season.

Tommy Wright taking over from Steve Lomas at St Johnstone springs to mind.

People were thinking ‘where can he improve things at McDiarmid Park?’

Then in his first games in charge Tommy guided Saints to a famous European victory over Rosenborg and they were off and running.

Jack has got the benefit of his experience in Europe with Hibs, albeit they didn’t survive long last season.

And, unlike Graham Alexander at Motherwell, he’s got a club feeling good about itself and opposition that he’s not expected to get the better of.

It’s a bit of a free hit against AZ Alkmaar and, with Tannadice packed for the first leg, United have a chance.

They look to have done some really good work in the transfer market.

With Rangers struggling in the Champions League and Motherwell out already, United can do Scottish football a big favour.

And Jack can show that he’s a manager still on the up.

Dundee came back down to earth after a great pre-season and Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

Credit to Partick Thistle but Gary Bowyer would have prioritised a fast start to the league over everything else.

They’re now going to play a Raith Rovers team determined to get up and running as well.

I never thought that Dundee would run away with things in the Championship – clubs with bigger budgets than them haven’t managed it.

There will be plenty of other teams who ensure it’s tight at the top.

We’re all still looking to strengthen our squads and it’s no different here at Arbroath.

A physical presence up front, which we got from Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds, is on the manager’s wish list.

Our target will be the same as every other season – get enough points to stay up and then go from there.

It won’t surprise you that I think Celtic will win back to back titles.

They’re already the strongest squad in the league and I don’t think Ange Postecoglou isn’t finished yet.

Rangers have far more question marks hanging over them – as their defeat in Europe and performance against Livingston showed.

It can all change very quickly, of course, but the early signs are good for my old club.

Jamie McGrath on why he chose Dundee United amid ‘a couple of options’ in Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]