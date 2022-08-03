Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United — and could be handed dramatic Euro debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United — and could be handed dramatic Euro debut

By Alan Temple
August 3 2022, 12.32pm Updated: August 3 2022, 1.14pm
Arrival No7: Jamie McGrath

Jamie McGrath has joined Dundee United from Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan deal — and could line up against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.

The Republic of Ireland international was one of United’s top summer targets and, despite competition from north and south of the border, patience and persistence has paid off for the Tangerines.

United head coach Jack Ross is a long-time admirer of McGrath and attempted to bring him from the Buddies to Hibernian last summer — only to see a deadline day swoop collapse.

However, Ross finally got his man after the formalities of the switch were completed on Tuesday evening prior to the player’s unveiling on Wednesday.

McGrath will bring potency and versatility to the final third, allied with a proven pedigree in Scottish football.

Pedigree

The attacking midfielder joined St Mirren in January 2020 following successful stints with St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk in his homeland, going on to notch 20 goals and seven assists in 79 appearances for the Buddies.

McGrath landed a move to Wigan during the last winter transfer window but found first-team opportunities scarce in Lancashire, playing just four times.

He was an unused substitute for their Championship opener at the weekend.

And he will now be desperate to kickstart his career north of the border once more.

Scarf above head: McGrath

McGrath will immediately be in contention to face AZ in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

United sporting director Tony Asghar told their official website: “We have been very strategic in our recruitment and targeted ambitious, hungry and high-calibre players.

“The gaffer was keen to enhance our attacking options and Jamie has shown he can be a real creative force with an eye for goal.

“He has already made an impact at international level and we can give him the platform to further his experience at that level.”

He is United’s seventh signing of the summer window after Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti, Aziz Behich and Glenn Middleton.

What Jamie McGrath would bring to Dundee United as Jack Ross chases the one that got away

