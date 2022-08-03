Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United — and could be handed dramatic Euro debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie McGrath has joined Dundee United from Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan deal — and could line up against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.

The Republic of Ireland international was one of United’s top summer targets and, despite competition from north and south of the border, patience and persistence has paid off for the Tangerines.

United head coach Jack Ross is a long-time admirer of McGrath and attempted to bring him from the Buddies to Hibernian last summer — only to see a deadline day swoop collapse.

However, Ross finally got his man after the formalities of the switch were completed on Tuesday evening prior to the player’s unveiling on Wednesday.

If Jamie McGrath isn't one of your favourite Ireland players, what are you doing with your life? 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/LiRRwq3Yei — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) November 21, 2021

McGrath will bring potency and versatility to the final third, allied with a proven pedigree in Scottish football.

Pedigree

The attacking midfielder joined St Mirren in January 2020 following successful stints with St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk in his homeland, going on to notch 20 goals and seven assists in 79 appearances for the Buddies.

McGrath landed a move to Wigan during the last winter transfer window but found first-team opportunities scarce in Lancashire, playing just four times.

He was an unused substitute for their Championship opener at the weekend.

And he will now be desperate to kickstart his career north of the border once more.

McGrath will immediately be in contention to face AZ in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

United sporting director Tony Asghar told their official website: “We have been very strategic in our recruitment and targeted ambitious, hungry and high-calibre players.

“The gaffer was keen to enhance our attacking options and Jamie has shown he can be a real creative force with an eye for goal.

“He has already made an impact at international level and we can give him the platform to further his experience at that level.”

He is United’s seventh signing of the summer window after Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti, Aziz Behich and Glenn Middleton.