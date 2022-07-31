4 Dundee United talking points as Craig Sibbald answers burning question

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Dundee United talking points as Craig Sibbald answers burning question

By Alan Temple
July 31 2022, 12.00pm
Sibbald shone at Rugby Park

Jack Ross’ maiden competitive match in charge of Dundee United resulted in a dramatic 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock.

Dylan Levitt, as Dylan Levitt does, fired home a sizzling strike from the edge of the box to give the visitors the lead at Rugby Park. He doesn’t do tap-ins.

However, a red card to Ian Harkes on the 70-minute mark changed the game and, despite a gutsy rearguard action, Ash Taylor finally levelled in injury-time.

Courier Sport was in Ayrshire to analyse the talking points from a breathless United curtain-raiser.

Craig Sibbald proves brains can trump brawn

Question marks persist regarding United’s lack of a midfield bruiser; a physical enforcer in the mould of Calum Butcher to be deployed when the going gets tough.

Over the course of the campaign, that may still be required.

However, Craig Sibbald answered the call on Saturday and proved that positioning and poise can trump power.

Sibbald’s heat map showed the ground covered by the former Scotland U21 ace

The former Livingston and Falkirk playmaker — now a far more combative figure than he was as a youngster — was superb against Killie, repeatedly turning over possession and starting attacks.

No player on the pitch at Rugby Park won more duels (seven); no player won more tackles (three) and, of the United team, only Mathew Cudjoe — who attempted far fewer passes — boasted a better passing accuracy than Sibbald’s 79%.

Sibbald may have been the summer arrival that prompted the least fanfare but, on this evidence, his signing could prove an understated masterstroke.

Steven Fletcher may not be prolific — but he will be pivotal

As Steven Fletcher noted himself following a fine showing against Kilmarnock, he may need to alter his game to suit those around him at United.

Indeed, it is becoming clear that Fletcher’s role will be a selfless one.

He may not bag 20 goals this season; he will not be the fox in the box. However, he will — through his experience, intelligence and technique — make things happen for United.

Fletcher’s excellent hold-up play and sumptuous flick to tee up Levitt’s goal for the Tangerines was just one example of him gathering possession and bringing others into the game.

No United star made more passes in the final third (18) and he contested seven aerial duels; more than any other player.

Tony Watt, Ian Harkes, Glenn Middleton, Levitt and Cudjoe will all benefit from what Fletcher brings to the side, even if his name isn’t always on the scoresheet.

Ian Harkes will be key against Alkmaar — despite utterly daft dismissal

Ian Harkes does not need told that he made a major error against Kilmarnock. A couple, actually.

Attempting to prod the ball away from goalkeeper Sam Walker mid-clearance — whether a rush of blood to the head or a misunderstanding of the rules — resulted in a monumentally avoidable yellow card.

And, when carrying a booking, to slide in on Liam Donnelly 26 minutes later was crazy.

Harkes is given his marching orders

However, Harkes’ maddening mistake will not preclude him from being a key man when AZ Alkmaar visit on Thursday evening. The American was enjoying a tidy afternoon at Rugby Park prior to his dismissal and is already an important player for Ross.

He is the person the United head coach trusts to get close to — and beyond — Fletcher from midfield and, given his strikes against Celtic, Dundee and Aberdeen last term, we know he has a penchant for a goal on the big stage.

Cudjoe / Middleton conundrum

Jack Ross wanted options. Well, he now has an intriguing attacking conundrum ahead of Thursday evening.

Mathew Cudjoe; the effervescent, mercurial teenager who earned a Premiership start at Kilmarnock through his dazzling displays in pre-season.

Middleton replaces Cudjoe

Or Glenn Middleton; the experienced-beyond-his-years forwards who has already represented Rangers and St Johnstone in Europe and got some minutes in the legs at Rugby Park.

It would also be remiss to discount the prospect of Ross changing shape.

Could a 3-5-2 be on the cards against a club boasting the attacking talents of AZ, potentially leaving both men on the sidelines?

Much food for thought over the next few days.

Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments after late heartbreak at Kilmarnock

