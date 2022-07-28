Dundee United to face AZ Alkmaar in Europa Conference League after five star showing in Sarajevo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United to face AZ Alkmaar in Europa Conference League after five star showing in Sarajevo

By Alan Temple
July 28 2022, 9.35pm
The outstanding De Wit in possession
The outstanding De Wit in possession

Dundee United will face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Eredivisie outfit hammered Tuzla City 4-0 in Sarajevo courtesy of goals from Dani de Wit, Evangelos Pavlidis, Mayckel Lahdo and Fedde de Jong.

The comprehensive win saw AZ progress 5-0 on aggregate.

Pascal Jansen’s side will visit Tannadice for the first leg of their tie with United next Thursday, with a bumper crowd assured for the Tangerines’ first continental clash in a decade.

United will travel to Alkmaar, 30 minutes north of Amsterdam by train, the following week.

While a testing task for Jack Ross’ charges, the outcome may come as a relief for the many Arabs who have already booked their transport and accommodation for the Netherlands.

Milos Kerkez attempts to dash down the flank for AZ

An early drive from AZ marksman Pavlidis zipped wide of the post as the Dutch side sought to build on their 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Tuzla, in their maiden continental campaign, threatened mid-way through the first half when Semir Smajlagic powered a header over the bar.

A Tuzla penalty claim was rightly waved away when Smajlagic hit the deck under minimal contact from Sam Beukema.

Turning the screw

However, any lingering nerves were settled 10 minutes before the break.

Jens Odgaard, a summer signing from Sassuolo, showed dancing feet to hit the byline and clip a super cut-back towards De Wit, who nodded home from point-blank range.

Tuzla almost levelled in farcical fashion when a wayward Mico Kuzmanovic cross was tipped over the bar by AZ keeper Hobie Verhuls.

However, AZ showed their class after the break.

Pavlidis slotted home from close range following a fine low delivery from the excellent De Wit, before the Greek striker turned provider for Lahdo to make it three.

Gloss was added in the dying embers when teenage substitute de Jong rippled the net.

Everything you need to know about AZ Alkmaar and Tuzla City as Dundee United learn Europa Conference League fate

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]