Dundee United to face AZ Alkmaar in Europa Conference League after five star showing in Sarajevo

Dundee United will face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Eredivisie outfit hammered Tuzla City 4-0 in Sarajevo courtesy of goals from Dani de Wit, Evangelos Pavlidis, Mayckel Lahdo and Fedde de Jong.

The comprehensive win saw AZ progress 5-0 on aggregate.

Pascal Jansen’s side will visit Tannadice for the first leg of their tie with United next Thursday, with a bumper crowd assured for the Tangerines’ first continental clash in a decade.

United will travel to Alkmaar, 30 minutes north of Amsterdam by train, the following week.

While a testing task for Jack Ross’ charges, the outcome may come as a relief for the many Arabs who have already booked their transport and accommodation for the Netherlands.

An early drive from AZ marksman Pavlidis zipped wide of the post as the Dutch side sought to build on their 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Tuzla, in their maiden continental campaign, threatened mid-way through the first half when Semir Smajlagic powered a header over the bar.

A Tuzla penalty claim was rightly waved away when Smajlagic hit the deck under minimal contact from Sam Beukema.

Turning the screw

However, any lingering nerves were settled 10 minutes before the break.

Jens Odgaard, a summer signing from Sassuolo, showed dancing feet to hit the byline and clip a super cut-back towards De Wit, who nodded home from point-blank range.

7 – Vangelis Pavlidis scored seven goals in his 14 European matches for Willem II and AZ, becoming the Greek player with the joint-most goals for Dutch sides in European competition (7), along with Nikos Machlas and Yannis Anastasiou. Olympian. pic.twitter.com/Gqgqk8QApP — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) July 28, 2022

Tuzla almost levelled in farcical fashion when a wayward Mico Kuzmanovic cross was tipped over the bar by AZ keeper Hobie Verhuls.

However, AZ showed their class after the break.

Pavlidis slotted home from close range following a fine low delivery from the excellent De Wit, before the Greek striker turned provider for Lahdo to make it three.

Gloss was added in the dying embers when teenage substitute de Jong rippled the net.