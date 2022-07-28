Jack Ross outlines where Dundee United must strengthen and discusses Aziz Behich debut timeline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross believes Dundee United are edging closer to securing attacking reinforcements as the Tangerines seek ‘players who can change games’.

United have already sealed five signings during the summer transfer window, with Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Mark Birighitti and Aziz Behich all full internationals.

Craig Sibbald, meanwhile, boasts vast experience in Scottish football during stints with Falkirk and Livingston.

However, Ross makes no qualms about the fact United — the fifth-lowest scorers in the Premiership last term despite finishing fourth — still need some stardust in the final third.

“We’re still after a couple [of signings] and have been pushing hard,” said Ross. “If they come off, I think they’ll be really good additions.

“I’ve pushed Tony [Asghar, sporting director] hard and he’s been good. I think we knew that to replicate last season’s success, we need to be stronger — because other teams will be stronger.

“I still think that [attacking] end of the pitch is somewhere you want different options and a variety of player; flexibility within what you can do.

“You want to look around and see players who can change games.

“We need a couple in, middle-to-front, to give us an increased goal threat and creativity. Those are the ones we are working on.”

United kick off their Premiership campaign with a testing trip to face Kilmarnock on Saturday before their Europa Conference League campaign begins next Thursday.

“Could something happen before Thursday? Possibly,” added Ross. “We feel as though we are getting closer.

“Ideally, it would have been before Saturday but, if not, then maybe going into these [European] games. Because they will be tough games. When you go Thursday-Sunday-Thursday-Sunday, having that greater depth to the squad would help.”

‘Sooner rather than later’

Meanwhile, Ross is hopeful that Behich will be available for action ‘really quickly’ following his arrival on a two-year deal.

As of Thursday morning, the Australia internationalist was awaiting a work permit. He is also yet to be fully assessed in training.

However, Jack expects the former PSV Eindhoven and Bursaspor man to stake his claim swiftly, once available.

“The work permit is still ongoing,” added Ross. “We hope it will be sooner rather than later.

“In terms of general fitness, he is in good shape because he had such a late end to the season with the World Cup play-off. He then had a couple of weeks off and has been training on his own for about 10 days.

“We will assess him when he gets back in the group. If he looks good then we will use him quickly — and if he needs a bit more time we will give him that.

“I think he will be ready really quickly. He is lean, in good condition and robust.”

Loan outgoings?

With United’s squad gradually approaching the level of depth Ross desires, attention will soon turn to which of the club’s talented young players could be loaned out to aid their development.

Courier Sport this week revealed that League 1 title hopefuls Dunfermline are among the sides with an interest in teenage attacking midfielder Chris Mochrie.

Ross added: “Our outgoing loans would have all been in hand by now, but we were light on numbers.

“But we need to be fair to them and acknowledge the stage of their careers they are at, and the importance of playing games. If we get a couple more in, then those who would benefit from a loan spell can go out.”