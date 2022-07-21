AZ Alkmaar make hard work of Tuzla City as Dundee United await Europa Conference League fate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AZ Alkmaar make hard work of Tuzla City as Dundee United await Europa Conference League fate

By Alan Temple
July 21 2022, 9.19pm Updated: July 21 2022, 9.31pm
De Wit breaks the deadlock from the spot
AZ Alkmaar remain firm favourites to face Dundee United in the Europa Conference League following a 1-0 victory over Tuzla City in the second qualifying round.

However, the Bosnian outfit still have a fighting chance following a heartening first leg display in the Netherlands.

Dani de Wit scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot, ensuring the Eredivisie side take a slim lead to Sarajevo next week.

The winners will progress to a tie against United, with the first leg taking place at Tannadice on August 4 before the return seven days later.

Dani de Wit attempts to reach a deep cross

Many Arabs have already booked travel and accommodation for Alkmaar and Amsterdam for their first continental campaign in a decade.

On this evidence, Tuzla may just have something to say about that.

Spot-kick

European debutants Tuzla were anything but overawed at the AFAS Stadion, with centre-back Jasmin Celikovic flashing a header inches wide of the post in the early knockings.

However, the hosts claimed the lead from the penalty spot.

Jens Odgaard, a £2 million summer signing from Serie A side Sassuolo, produced a sumptuous turn and dashed into the box, only to be hauled down by Tuzla keeper Nevres Fejzic. De Wit made no mistake from 12 yards.

AZ left-back Milos Kerkez, who struggled defensively against Tuzla winger Belmin Mesinovic, rattled the bar with a stunning effort from distance on the stroke of half-time.

Odgaard headed over the bar from point-blank range after the break, while Greek goal machine Vangelis Pavlidis fluffed his lines from six yards when an inviting cross awkwardly struck his chest.

And Tuzla passed up a golden opportunity to level in Alkmaar when a loose ball fell to Mirzad Mehanovic in the box, only for the midfielder to dink his effort wide.

Mesinovic, excellent throughout, lashed another effort wide from 25 yards in Tuzla’s final attack.

