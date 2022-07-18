Tony Watt delivers Dundee United Europa Conference League message ahead of potential ‘David v Goliath’ showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt helped to see off Panathinaikos while at Standard Liege.

His CSKA Sofia side got the better of Croatian outfit NK Osijek.

There was the small matter of his goal against Barcelona in 2012 as Celtic downed the Spanish superpower.

Showdowns with the likes of Juventus, Feyenoord, Sevilla and Benfica have littered a fine continental career for the Dundee United striker.

Now, the Tannadice marksman is ready for the next chapter in his European story and, even if today’s draw in Nyon brings a ‘David v Goliath’ task, Watt is adamant the Tangerines will be fearless.

“If we don’t think that we can reach the group stage, then we would be better not turning up,” said Watt. “Why can’t we do that?

“It will be brilliant and playing under the lights at Tannadice will be fantastic.

“If it’s David v Goliath, then we will give it our best shot and — especially at home — we will give anybody a run for their money.”

Monday’s third qualifying round draw will see United paired against the winners of either: Basel (SUI) v Crusaders (NIR), Tuzla City (BIH) v AZ (NED), Royal Antwerp (BEL) v Drita (KOS) or CSKA Sofia v Makedonija (MKD).

Should they progress, United would be one round away from the group stage — with the benefit of being seeded.

That would be a transformative achievement for the club.

“It would mean everything to Tony (Asghar, sporting director) and the chairman [Mark Ogren], from where they have taken the club in the last few years,” continued Watt.

“From not doing great in the Championship to European football — the rise has been remarkable in such a short time.

“And I only see it going higher with the people controlling the club just now.”

Fletcher connection

Watt was speaking in the aftermath of United’s 2-0 defeat against Sunderland, with a Trai Hume header and a bizarre Charlie Mulgrew own goal settling the contest.

Steven Fletcher was a notable absentee due to a thigh strain but it is hoped he will be fit to face Fleetwood next weekend as the Terrors conclude their pre-season preparations.

And Watt is enthused about the prospect of building a partnership with the vastly experienced former Scotland striker.

“I know Fletch well and with a player of his quality — even in the first day of training — you see what he’s got,” lauded Watt. “I’m excited.

“He’s the sort of guy who will pull your pants down if he gets a chance against you!

“He’s a Premiership striker and a Scotland internationalist. I’m 28 and I’m not the finished article so I’ll be listening; my ears will be open and I’ll be trying to take in as much as possible.”

Progress

Watt was a bright spark for the hosts on Saturday, particularly in the second period.

His low cross looked destined to tee up Rory MacLeod for a goal, only for Daniel Neil to produce a wonderful clearance. Then Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson denied Watt with a super low stop.

Reflecting on United’s progress under new boss Jack Ross, he added: “We’ve shown that we are starting to play like a Jack Ross team — the way that he wants us to play.

“We created some good chances and flashed quite a few across the goal.

“I think we’ll get there with goals. We’ll start adding bits into the final third and we can be a really good team.”