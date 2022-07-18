Tony Watt delivers Dundee United Europa Conference League message ahead of potential ‘David v Goliath’ showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Watt delivers Dundee United Europa Conference League message ahead of potential ‘David v Goliath’ showdown

By Alan Temple
July 18 2022, 7.00am Updated: July 18 2022, 7.44am
Watt in full flow against Sunderland
Watt in full flow against Sunderland

Tony Watt helped to see off Panathinaikos while at Standard Liege.

His CSKA Sofia side got the better of Croatian outfit NK Osijek.

There was the small matter of his goal against Barcelona in 2012 as Celtic downed the Spanish superpower.

Showdowns with the likes of Juventus, Feyenoord, Sevilla and Benfica have littered a fine continental career for the Dundee United striker.

Now, the Tannadice marksman is ready for the next chapter in his European story and, even if today’s draw in Nyon brings a ‘David v Goliath’ task, Watt is adamant the Tangerines will be fearless.

Tony Watt salutes supporters on Saturday

“If we don’t think that we can reach the group stage, then we would be better not turning up,” said Watt. “Why can’t we do that?

“It will be brilliant and playing under the lights at Tannadice will be fantastic.

“If it’s David v Goliath, then we will give it our best shot and — especially at home — we will give anybody a run for their money.”

Monday’s third qualifying round draw will see United paired against the winners of either: Basel (SUI) v Crusaders (NIR), Tuzla City (BIH) v AZ (NED), Royal Antwerp (BEL) v Drita (KOS) or CSKA Sofia v Makedonija (MKD).

Should they progress, United would be one round away from the group stage — with the benefit of being seeded.

That would be a transformative achievement for the club.

“It would mean everything to Tony (Asghar, sporting director) and the chairman [Mark Ogren], from where they have taken the club in the last few years,” continued Watt.

“From not doing great in the Championship to European football — the rise has been remarkable in such a short time.

“And I only see it going higher with the people controlling the club just now.”

Fletcher connection

Watt was speaking in the aftermath of United’s 2-0 defeat against Sunderland, with a Trai Hume header and a bizarre Charlie Mulgrew own goal settling the contest.

Steven Fletcher was a notable absentee due to a thigh strain but it is hoped he will be fit to face Fleetwood next weekend as the Terrors conclude their pre-season preparations.

Absentee: Fletcher.

And Watt is enthused about the prospect of building a partnership with the vastly experienced former Scotland striker.

“I know Fletch well and with a player of his quality — even in the first day of training — you see what he’s got,” lauded Watt. “I’m excited.

“He’s the sort of guy who will pull your pants down if he gets a chance against you!

“He’s a Premiership striker and a Scotland internationalist. I’m 28 and I’m not the finished article so I’ll be listening; my ears will be open and I’ll be trying to take in as much as possible.”

Progress

Watt was a bright spark for the hosts on Saturday, particularly in the second period.

Watt, ahead of Saturday’s game against Sunderland

His low cross looked destined to tee up Rory MacLeod for a goal, only for Daniel Neil to produce a wonderful clearance. Then Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson denied Watt with a super low stop.

Reflecting on United’s progress under new boss Jack Ross, he added: “We’ve shown that we are starting to play like a Jack Ross team — the way that he wants us to play.

“We created some good chances and flashed quite a few across the goal.

“I think we’ll get there with goals. We’ll start adding bits into the final third and we can be a really good team.”

Dundee United’s potential Europa Conference League opponents revealed

