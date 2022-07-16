4 Dundee United talking points as bizarre own goal helps Sunderland to victory By Alan Temple July 16 2022, 4.54pm Updated: July 16 2022, 5.32pm 0 Eriksson chases Mulgrew's backless in vain [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Jack Ross on the number of signings Dundee United need as Tannadice boss offers Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher fitness updates 4 Arbroath talking points as stunning Bobby Linn brace sinks FC Edinburgh 3 Dundee United talking points as Dylan Levitt injury sweat overshadows Port Vale defeat Steven Fletcher role in Scotland striker rise underlined as Dundee United star aims to craft Tannadice starlets