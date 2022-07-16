How does cost of going to The Open compare to nearly a decade ago?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How does cost of going to The Open compare to nearly a decade ago?

By Claire Warrender
July 16 2022, 4.56pm Updated: July 16 2022, 5.31pm
Spectators buying snacks in The Slice, one of the takeaways at The Old Course. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Nine years have passed since The Courier’s golf correspondent Steve Scott estimated it would cost around £300 for a couple to spend a day at The Open.

How do today’s prices compare?

Steve did his sums when the tournament was held at Muirfield – when entry cost £75 per ticket.

This year, tickets for the 150th Open in St Andrews were £95 each.

Add £15 for parking each day and you’re already up to £205.

A programme at the gate is £10, compared to £7 in 2013.

Open Championship food prices

And then there’s food.

Steve quoted £13.10 for a bacon roll and a coffee each – that same breakfast now costs £15.80.

A burger and chips, or fish and chips for lunch, has risen from £8 each to £12.50.

And if you want a beer with that, you’ll have to shell out £7 each rather than the £4.20 back then.

The Courier’s Steve Scott shines light on cost of going to Open in 2013.
Open Championship prices have increased. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media

Then a trip to the merchandise tent would set you back £50 for the cheapest shirt and £119 for a 150th anniversary Boss polo shirt.

Steve’s article quoted £120 for the pair.

Queues outside The Open shop. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Sandwiches for the final run and another beer each come in at £23.40, compared to Steve’s £16.40.

Add to that a replica flag for the kids, then that’s another £20 – the only price that’s stayed the same

And don’t mention the £30 Open dog bowl.

All in all, you’re looking at £443.20 for a day at the golf (not including the dog bowl) – a 47.6% increase on 2013’s £300.

And if you’re looking to go for a drink in St Andrews town afterwards, be careful where you go.

While some pubs have kept their prices the same, rumour has it at least one has upped the price of a pint by 40p during Open week.

One shocked bar owner said: “We’re here serving residents all year round and no way would we put our prices up.

“But we’re hearing of other pubs who are doing just that.

“It doesn’t seem right to me.”

