Charlie Mulgrew delivers glowing Jack Ross Dundee United verdict and reflects on summer ‘surprise’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Mulgrew insists he is thrilled by the opportunity to work under Jack Ross, hailing the new Dundee United head coach’s ‘organisation and intensity’.

Mulgrew, 36, concedes that he was ‘surprised’ by Tam Courts’ summer exit and subsequent switch to Hungarian outfit Budapest Honved.

However, that feeling swiftly passed and, after getting the lowdown on Ross from friends within the game, he was immediately enthused by the appointment.

That feeling has only increased after first few weeks working under the ex-Hibernian and Sunderland boss.

“You are initially surprised [that Courts left] but then, straight away, there is excitement,” said Mulgrew.

“I know through speaking to people in football, and knowing players who have worked under Jack Ross, that he is very good.

“I was excited straight away about the prospect of something different.

“To work under a manager as good as Jack Ross, at this point in my career, is something I’m really looking forward to.

“It’s been excellent so far and I’ve been very impressed by the organisation and intensity. It’s been tough, as it should be.

“We’re lucky to have him and we are looking to learn what he wants from us — and hopefully deliver it.”

Gruelling graft

Ross will have a golden opportunity to get his methods and demands across to his players this week, with United embarking upon a gruelling week of sessions in the sweltering Spanish sun.

🎥 Dundee United's latest arrival Craig Sibbald is pitched straight into the action today 🇪🇸#DUFC pic.twitter.com/ljoRUclC8S — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) July 12, 2022

“This is massive for us,” said Mulgrew, discussing the camp.

“It’ll be important for us all to stick together for those five days. We’ll be together at the hotel, spend a lot of time with each other and build the team spirit.

“It also allows the manager to get us together for double and triple-sessions and get his messages across to the players.

“It’s up to us to listen, understand him and build from there.”