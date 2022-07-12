Charlie Mulgrew delivers glowing Jack Ross Dundee United verdict and reflects on summer ‘surprise’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie Mulgrew delivers glowing Jack Ross Dundee United verdict and reflects on summer ‘surprise’

By Alan Temple
July 12 2022, 12.31pm Updated: July 12 2022, 2.13pm
Mulgrew
Enthused: Mulgrew

Charlie Mulgrew insists he is thrilled by the opportunity to work under Jack Ross, hailing the new Dundee United head coach’s ‘organisation and intensity’.

Mulgrew, 36, concedes that he was ‘surprised’ by Tam Courts’ summer exit and subsequent switch to Hungarian outfit Budapest Honved.

However, that feeling swiftly passed and, after getting the lowdown on Ross from friends within the game, he was immediately enthused by the appointment.

That feeling has only increased after first few weeks working under the ex-Hibernian and Sunderland boss.

Influential: Mulgrew

“You are initially surprised [that Courts left] but then, straight away, there is excitement,” said Mulgrew.

“I know through speaking to people in football, and knowing players who have worked under Jack Ross, that he is very good.

“I was excited straight away about the prospect of something different.

“To work under a manager as good as Jack Ross, at this point in my career, is something I’m really looking forward to.

“It’s been excellent so far and I’ve been very impressed by the organisation and intensity. It’s been tough, as it should be.

“We’re lucky to have him and we are looking to learn what he wants from us — and hopefully deliver it.”

Gruelling graft

Ross will have a golden opportunity to get his methods and demands across to his players this week, with United embarking upon a gruelling week of sessions in the sweltering Spanish sun.

“This is massive for us,” said Mulgrew, discussing the camp.

“It’ll be important for us all to stick together for those five days. We’ll be together at the hotel, spend a lot of time with each other and build the team spirit.

“It also allows the manager to get us together for double and triple-sessions and get his messages across to the players.

“It’s up to us to listen, understand him and build from there.”

