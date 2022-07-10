From St Andrews to Spain: What to expect from Dundee United training camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From St Andrews to Spain: What to expect from Dundee United training camp

By Alan Temple
July 10 2022, 12.00pm Updated: July 10 2022, 4.26pm
United will swap St Andrews, pictured, for Spain
Dundee United jet out to Spain on Sunday for a five-day training camp.

Sweltering sunshine, a picturesque location and top-notch facilities await Jack Ross’ charges in Andalusia.

However, United will be all business as the start of the season approaches apace.

And Courier Sport, who will be in Spain with the Tangerines, has taken a look at what we can expect from the trip — on and off the pitch.

Gruelling sessions and crafting camaraderie

The mercury will hit 30 degrees Celsius most afternoons, but that will not spare United stars ample gruelling hard graft.

Double and triple training sessions — as has been the case at St Andrews — are planned for the week as head coach Ross ensures his players are at their physical peak ahead of the big Premiership kick-off on July 31.

New arrival: Fletcher.

The signings of Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher will also allow Ross to step up his tactical and shape work as he seeks to get his messages and methods across in a short period of time.

With Ross having previously underlined the importance of upcoming friendlies against Sunderland (July 16) and Fleetwood Town (July 23), he will be keen to see his ideas come to fruition on the training pitch next week.

And through it all, with no distractions, Ross can expect to see the camaraderie and togetherness build.

New signings?

There is a distinct possibility that United could add to their group while in Spain.

As clubs like Ross County, Hearts, Aberdeen and Rangers proved, being away from home is no barrier to undertaking key business.

Craig Sibbald is reportedly ‘closing in’ on a switch to Tannadice; sufficiently so, that he could be on the grass in Spain.

Australia’s two-time goalkeeper of the year Mark Birighitti is another player to be linked with a switch to Tannadice, with ex-St Johnstone favourite Zander Clark continuing to weigh up his options.

Indeed, United’s decision to loan Scotland youth international stopper Jack Newman out to Peterhead on Saturday would seem to betray a confidence that a new keeper — whoever it may ultimately be — could be imminent.

As it stands, Carljohan Eriksson and young Ruairidh Adams are the club’s only custodians.

Port Vale test

United’s pre-season outings have been low-key affairs to date.

Ross’ side lost 3-2 against Falkirk — Matty Cudjoe and Rory MacLeod finding the net for the Tangerines — and played out a 1-1 draw against Northampton Town, with Ilmari Niskanen scoring for the hosts in St Andrews.

And the Terrors will play another bounce game in Spain, testing themselves against Port Vale on Wednesday. It will be played behind closed doors.

The Valiants, fresh from the high of winning promotion to League One via the playoffs last season, are likely to include former Aberdeen duo Funso Ojo and James Wilson.

While the result will be relatively academic to Ross, the outing will allow Steven Fletcher make his first appearance and get more minutes in the legs of fellow new arrival Dylan Levitt, who played 45 minutes against Northampton.

No absences

Ross is in the enviable position of being able to take an almost fully fit squad to Spain.

Pawlett will be part of the group that goes to Spain for the Dundee United training camp.

United are yet to pick up any knocks or niggles and will boast a full accompaniment of senior pros.

The only player who will not be in contention for full training during the camp is Peter Pawlett.

Nevertheless, Courier Sport understands that the former Aberdeen winger is part of the travelling party.

Ross is keen to ensure he remains part of the group ahead of his impending return from achilles surgery.

