From St Andrews to Spain: What to expect from Dundee United training camp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United jet out to Spain on Sunday for a five-day training camp.

Sweltering sunshine, a picturesque location and top-notch facilities await Jack Ross’ charges in Andalusia.

However, United will be all business as the start of the season approaches apace.

And Courier Sport, who will be in Spain with the Tangerines, has taken a look at what we can expect from the trip — on and off the pitch.

Gruelling sessions and crafting camaraderie

The mercury will hit 30 degrees Celsius most afternoons, but that will not spare United stars ample gruelling hard graft.

Double and triple training sessions — as has been the case at St Andrews — are planned for the week as head coach Ross ensures his players are at their physical peak ahead of the big Premiership kick-off on July 31.

The signings of Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher will also allow Ross to step up his tactical and shape work as he seeks to get his messages and methods across in a short period of time.

With Ross having previously underlined the importance of upcoming friendlies against Sunderland (July 16) and Fleetwood Town (July 23), he will be keen to see his ideas come to fruition on the training pitch next week.

And through it all, with no distractions, Ross can expect to see the camaraderie and togetherness build.

New signings?

There is a distinct possibility that United could add to their group while in Spain.

As clubs like Ross County, Hearts, Aberdeen and Rangers proved, being away from home is no barrier to undertaking key business.

Craig Sibbald is reportedly ‘closing in’ on a switch to Tannadice; sufficiently so, that he could be on the grass in Spain.

Australia’s two-time goalkeeper of the year Mark Birighitti is another player to be linked with a switch to Tannadice, with ex-St Johnstone favourite Zander Clark continuing to weigh up his options.

Indeed, United’s decision to loan Scotland youth international stopper Jack Newman out to Peterhead on Saturday would seem to betray a confidence that a new keeper — whoever it may ultimately be — could be imminent.

As it stands, Carljohan Eriksson and young Ruairidh Adams are the club’s only custodians.

Port Vale test

United’s pre-season outings have been low-key affairs to date.

Ross’ side lost 3-2 against Falkirk — Matty Cudjoe and Rory MacLeod finding the net for the Tangerines — and played out a 1-1 draw against Northampton Town, with Ilmari Niskanen scoring for the hosts in St Andrews.

And the Terrors will play another bounce game in Spain, testing themselves against Port Vale on Wednesday. It will be played behind closed doors.

The Valiants, fresh from the high of winning promotion to League One via the playoffs last season, are likely to include former Aberdeen duo Funso Ojo and James Wilson.

While the result will be relatively academic to Ross, the outing will allow Steven Fletcher make his first appearance and get more minutes in the legs of fellow new arrival Dylan Levitt, who played 45 minutes against Northampton.

No absences

Ross is in the enviable position of being able to take an almost fully fit squad to Spain.

United are yet to pick up any knocks or niggles and will boast a full accompaniment of senior pros.

The only player who will not be in contention for full training during the camp is Peter Pawlett.

Nevertheless, Courier Sport understands that the former Aberdeen winger is part of the travelling party.

Ross is keen to ensure he remains part of the group ahead of his impending return from achilles surgery.