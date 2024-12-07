Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United paid price for VAR ‘media attention’ as Tangerines boss highlights pundits reaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United paid price for VAR ‘media attention’ as Tangerines boss highlights pundits reaction

United played out a 1-1 draw with Derek McInnes' men.

By Alan Temple
Danny Armstrong's tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor.
Danny Armstrong's tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin believes the VAR furore following Dundee United’s victory over St Mirren influenced several decisions in the Tangerines’ 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

A nerveless Bruce Anderson penalty kick deep into injury time cancelled out Sam Dalby’s opener at Tannadice, with referee Steven McLean adjudging substitute Richard Odada to have fouled Bobby Wales following a visit to the monitor.

While placing the call in the “soft” category, the United boss acknowledged the similarity to Marcus Fraser’s kick on Kevin Holt seven days prior, which allowed the Terrors to open the scoring.

Wales is impeded by Odada in the box
Wales is impeded by Odada in the box. Image: SNS

“There was a lot made about the penalty we received last weekend for the foul on Kevin Holt and it’s in that kind of bracket, so I can’t complain too much,” said Goodwin.

“But there was a big deal made of that one, so I’m assuming all the same pundits and journalists that said our one was soft will all be in agreement that Kilmarnock’s was very, very soft.”

Goodwin: I was concerned by media fallout

However, he was more irked by VAR Alan Muir failing to recommend an on-field review for a high challenge on Vicko Sevelj by Danny Armstrong.

Goodwin also thought Dalby was punched by Kieran O’Hara as the Killie keeper attempted to fist a deep delivery to safety.

And he has suggested that the days of discourse that followed the three major VAR calls against the Buddies – most of which claiming the Tangerines enjoyed a slice of fortune – was a factor.

Jim Goodwin made one change to his side, but altered the shape. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin made his point on the reaction to last week's calls. Image: SNS

“There was a tackle on Sevelj that we were concerned about,” said Goodwin. “He was definitely caught up around the knee area.

“And what I felt was a foul by the goalkeeper on Sam Dalby. Sam is convinced the goalkeeper has punched him in the face and got none of the ball. As well as that, there’s a knee in the back that wipes him out.

“If that (penalty) is given, we go 2-0 up and the game is pretty much put to bed.

“But I was concerned after the amount of media attention our penalty decisions got last week. I was was worried that it would go against us today. Possibly, that was the case.”

Denied by McCrorie

Dalby, fresh from winning Premiership player of the month for November, almost broke the deadlock in the early knockings when an ugly scramble in the box culminated with the on-loan Wrexham man striking the post.

Will Ferry then embarked on a fine surge forward before picking out fellow marauding wing-back Ryan Strain, only for his powerful near-post drive to be well saved by Robby McCrorie.

Ryan Strain is thwarted by McCrorie
Ryan Strain is thwarted by McCrorie. Image: SNS

The Killie keeper was by far the busier of the two custodians in the first period, producing another fine save to deny Emmanuel Adegboyega before tipping a speculative Ferry effort safely over the bar.

Denied by the flag

With United seeking to continue their momentum after the break, Adegboyega – a constant attacking threat despite operating as the right-sided centre-back – fizzed a low shot across the face of goal that was directed inches wide by Louis Moult.

The Ireland U/21 international defender thought he had opened the scoring after nodding home a Strain delivery. However, he was deemed offside due to Moult’s presence.

Emmanuel Adegboyega is left stunned by Ross Macleod's flag. The decision was upheld by VAR.
Adegboyega is left stunned by Ross Macleod's flag. The decision was upheld by VAR. Image: SNS

Kilmarnock’s first serious opportunity came and went when Anderson flashed a powerful header just wide of Jack Walton’s right-hand post.

Anderson swiftly followed that by stinging the palms of Walton with a volley from the edge of the box.

The opener arrives

David Babunski forced Kilmarnock goalkeeper O’Hara – on for the injured McCrorie – into action when his free-kick from 25 yards took a slight deflection on its way.

Sam Dalby heads home for Dundee United
Sam Dalby heads home. Image: SNS

However, another drive from distance by Babunski created the opener. This time, Dalby was perfectly placed to head home the rebound from O’Hara’s save; the big centre-forward celebrating his 25th birthday in style.

Goodwin added: “I thought we played a lot better today than against St Mirren. We moved the ball quicker from defence into midfield and got some good supply into the strikers.”

A twist in the tale

The fourth official showing nine minutes of additional time afforded the visitors plenty of scope to grab a leveller and, in circumstances eerily like the previous week, they took full advantage.

Odada attempted to kick a loose ball clear in the box and accidentally made contact with Wales.

Bruce Anderson slams home the spot-kick
Bruce Anderson slams home the spot-kick. Image: SNS

McLean was told to attend the monitor by Muir and subsequently pointed to the spot. Anderson belied the nerve-shredding circumstances to lash a superb penalty into the top-corner.

