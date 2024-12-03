Emmanuel Adegboyega torments Irish Buddie as Dundee United loan star blanks January window talk

With friends like Emmanuel Adegboyega, Killian Phillips doesn’t need enemies.

The Ireland U/21 teammates have crossed swords on two occasions this term (Phillips was yet to join St Mirren prior to the first meeting of the sides; also won by Dundee United) and Adegboyega has found the net in both.

It was his plunging header that secured a 1-0 victory for the Tangerines in Paisley in October.

And he bagged his second of the season with a similarly instinctive, close-range finish on Saturday, capping a 2-0 triumph.

Deadly from a yard.

As such, Adegboyega can gratefully grab the bragging rights over good pal Phillips, who he also played alongside with Drogheda United in the League of Ireland.

“I know Killian Phillips, who is an Ireland U/21 international, so it was nice to stick one in the net against him,” laughed the on-loan Norwich City defender.

“We were on international duty together recently and we played with the same team back in Ireland, Drogheda, so we’ve had a similar path in football.

“He’s a good guy and has a really bright future in the game.

“But I’ve got my job to do, and I was delighted with how it all played out; clean sheet, on the scoresheet…a good Saturday!”

Tangerines’ iron curtain

Indeed, while delighted to ripple the net, Adegboyega’s defensive performance was magnificent – in keeping with his centre-back colleagues Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt.

He won possession seven times – more than any other player – while only Vicko Sevelj (11) made more interceptions than Adegboyega’s tally of nine.

“In a game like that – as messy as it was – it was great to get a clean sheet,” he continued.

“The gaffer is always drumming into us, “as a defender, get the clean sheet first”.

“They (St Mirren) were bombarding us from the first minute to the last and, as a back three, you’ve got to stand tall. We stuck together. We have a passion for working hard and keeping the ball out of the net.

“We love defending – all the boys want to get into the battle; win tackles; win headers – and that’s what you can see on the pitch.”

Adegboyega: I want to play every match

Adegboyega must also be credited for a fine response to dropping out of the side for United’s gutsy 1-1 draw at Rangers a week prior.

Jim Goodwin’s decision to deploy a 4-4-1-1 resulted in Adegboyega taking a place on the bench for the first time since joining the club. An unfamiliar role, and not one he relished. However, he accepted the reasoning and vowed to redouble his efforts.

“I don’t want to miss games,” he said. “I want to play every single match.

“But if there’s a tactical decision from the gaffer, then it is what it is. I just keep working hard and looking towards the next match. That’s exactly what I did.

“The gaffer communicated with me brilliantly; he told me the reason why I missed out against Rangers – I understood his thinking – and of course I’m not happy. No player should be.

“But I always keep my head up and cheer on the team from the sidelines.”

‘Whatever happens, happens’

Meanwhile, Adegboyega is adamant he has not given a second’s thought to what January may hold for his future.

The Canaries prospect joined United on a season-long loan but, as standard with any deal, the winter transfer window affords all parties an opportunity to weigh up the arrangement.

While there has been no indication that Norwich – currently in ninth place in the Championship – could look to bring the player back to Carrow Road, one must go all the way down to 17th-placed Oxford United for a team that has conceded more goals.

Adegboyega added: “I see myself as a Dundee United player. I can’t look that far ahead (to January); we have a lot of football to play. Whatever happens, happens.”