Jack Sanders: St Johnstone are better team under Simo Valakari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Jack Sanders: St Johnstone are better team under Simo Valakari

Sanders was at pains not to be seen to disrespect former boss Craig Levein when talking up Saints' new approach.

St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders. Image: SNS
St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Jack Sanders believes St Johnstone are a better team under Simo Valakari.

Sanders joined up at McDiarmid Park in the summer under previous manager Craig Levein, who was was replaced by Valakari in October.

Despite that big change, Sanders has endured in the Saints starting XI – and he feels the Perth side are improving in a way that suits his all-round game.

“I feel like we are a better team,” Sanders said, speaking after Sunday’s narrow loss to Rangers.

“I don’t want to disrespect the previous manager because, likewise, we picked up some good results under him.

“But for me personally, I like to play with the ball and things like that.

Jack Sanders greets Rangers’ James Tavernier on Sunday. Image: SNS

“[Simo’s] philosophy and the way he likes to play suits my game and suits quite a few of the other boys.

“When you play against the bigger teams sometimes you can be spooked by them and you don’t want to play.

“I felt on Sunday we showed good confidence, good character to get the ball down and play.

“But the result is the main thing. We picked up a good result against Killie last weekend and this time it wasn’t the case.

“So we need to bounce back on Saturday.”

He added: “There’s different aspects to my game which are maybe coming out under the new manager.

“I’ve probably not played as many games as I’d have liked for my age. I’m still kind of catching up and not as experienced as I should be.

“This is my first full season playing in the top flight properly. I’m taking it game by game and hoping to improve, on the training ground and in games getting consistently better.”

Bozo Mikulic impressed again on his second start in defence for Saints. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

Sanders has been paired with new Croatian centre-half Bozo Mikulic in Saints’ last two matches.

Only one own goal has been conceded.

Sanders is now more confident than ever in his fellow Perth defenders.

He said: “That’s two games with Bozo now; two games and one goal conceded.

“We’re not happy to have conceded one goal really, because there were certain bits that might’ve been avoided when we look back on it.

“Bozo has done really well since he came in, he communicates well, he defends well.

“Kyle (Cameron) and Lewis (Neilson) are also brilliant centre backs. You see Lewis coming in at right back and doing well.

“Kyle came on last week when Bozo had cramp and nothing changed.

“So we’re all singing from the same hymn sheet. When we’re on, we know our jobs and we’ve just got to maintain that.”

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Sanders is relishing the attacking freedom he and his team-mates have been given under the new Saints manager.

That, he says, must be their focus.

“For any player, it would be difficult if you were just to sit in because you are kind of waiting for the inevitable to happen,” explained Sanders.

“Especially against teams like Rangers because they’ve got good players. They can punish you at any time.

“The least you can do is go and have a go.

“I think we had a go on Sunday but just fallen short in the end.

“As a whole and as a collective, that’s what we want to do. We fancy ourselves at the back, leaving it two on two or whatever.

“We just have to have that confidence and hopefully it pays off.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Jort van der Sande put in a tireless shift for Dundee United
Scottish Cup delivers stunning Dundee derby draw, St Johnstone face familiar foes and Fife…
Jack Sanders was impressive for St Johnstone against Rangers. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as Jack Sanders hits stride in 'game of contrasts'…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari enourages his players against Rangers. Image: SNS
St Johnstone boss hails 'heart and soul' of stars as Perth side edged out…
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
Josh Rae pinpoints reason for slow start with St Johnstone as keeper declares himself…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari claps on the sideline.
Simo Valakari issues 'defend from the front' rallying call to St Johnstone ahead of…
Simo Valakari.
JIM SPENCE: Simo Valakari is smooth operator - but St Johnstone boss' velvet glove…
Simo Valakari hopes to mastermind a St Johnstone win over Rangers at McDiarmid Park. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Simo Valakari recalls wrecking Rangers' 9-in-a-row party as St Johnstone boss prepares for Gers…
St Johnstone's new Croatian defender Bozo Mikulic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Bozo Mikulic: St Johnstone boss highlights 5 strengths - and 1 area for improvement…
Drey Wright was left out of the St Johnstone team in midweek.
St Johnstone target new right-back in January as manager hails stand-in
3
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss offers 'solution' to unhappy fringe men as Sven Sprangler's route to…

Conversation