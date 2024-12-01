St Johnstone boss hails ‘heart and soul’ of stars as Perth side edged out by Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss hails ‘heart and soul’ of stars as Perth side edged out by Rangers

Simo Valakari felt his team did not lack effort or desire in their 1-0 loss to the Gers.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari enourages his players against Rangers. Image: SNS
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari enourages his players against Rangers. Image: SNS

Simo Valakari hailed St Johnstone’s “heart and soul” in defeat to Rangers.

The Perth side started brightly against the Gers, threatening on several occasions before going in at half-time with the score-line 0-0.

After the break, however, Philippe Clement’s side stepped up a gear – and Saints struggled to build possession as before.

A Jason Holt own-goal ultimately proved the difference between the sides, though home keeper Josh Rae continued his recent resurgence with a string of tidy saves.

And while the Saints boss acknowledged his side’s attacking drop-off as the game wore on, he insisted he was again satisfied with the fighting spirit they showed, one week after they dug deep to beat Kilmarnock.

Nicky Clark and Jason Holt warm up pre-match. Image: SNS

Valakari said: “Of course, the result is not what we wanted.

“About the performance, again, it was a little bit where we are with our team at this moment.

“There were a lot of promising moments, there was a lot of heart and soul – there was the maximum heart and soul there.

“But then some moments, the decision making, the final ball – maybe the calmness in the final passes – it’s not there yet. But that’s pretty logical.

“We wanted to stay in this match, compete, give us a chance, compete until the end, and we did it.

“But [in the] final five minutes, we were a little bit out of energy. It was pretty easy for Rangers to defend the lead.

“But overall, there were no surprises from our players. I know what they are capable of doing.

“I know, we all know, the players as well, what we need to improve. And that’s what we are working so hard to do every day.”

Saints’ ‘one-touch’ football

Saints’ strong start saw them stringing passes and moves together as though they were born to it.

Gone was all evidence of the stubborn, unadventurous, clear-your-lines-first football endured by fans and players alike over a number of entertainment-thin years.

Instead, the Perth side were utilising the sort of technically and tactically challenging, one-touch, passing-round-corners approach normally associated with far bigger clubs.

Andre Raymond had Saints’ first effort on goal, firing just wide of Jack Butland’s near post after being sent clear by Benji Kimpioka.

That came after Jack Sanders surged out of defence in possession, hit the by-line, and fired in a cross that, had it been met by a Saints striker, would have resulted in an assist that overshadowed the goal.

Rangers keeper Jack Butland clears

On so many occasions against Rangers and Celtic at McDiarmid Park, it has been one-way traffic, with the home side trapped on the edge of their own box, firing hopeful balls toward a striker tasked with holding up the play.

Not this time – or at least not before the break.

Rangers did show their teeth in the first half, with Josh Rae pressed into two solid near-post saves, first from Connor Barron, then from Nedim Bajrami.

But after the interval, the visitors stepped it up.

Valakari replaced Graham Carey with Aaron Essel at half-time, with the Ghanaian taking up position on the right of Saints’ narrow diamond midfield.

Aaron Essel shields the ball from Rangers’ Jefte. Image: SNS

The Gers enjoyed more and more of the ball as the second half wore on, with Nicky Clark soon making way for a defensive boost in the shape of Lewis Neilson, whose arrival at right-back, as against Kilmarnock last weekend, saw Drey Wright push higher up the pitch.

Despite those tweaks, with so much possession being enjoyed by Rangers, it felt little more than a matter of time until the breakthrough came.

When it did, courtesy of Jason Holt shinning the ball into his own net under pressure from Tavernier, it came far too easily.

It was yet another cheap concession, of the kind that have already been so damaging to Saints this season.

Jason Holt, pressured by James Tavernier, turns the ball into his own net to make it 1-0 to Rangers. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

In the aftermath, Saints were forced into a containment game, with forward forays few and far between.

Having started so brightly, it was a far less lively – and fundamentally different in terms of personnel – home side that finished the game, with Max Kucheriavyi and Josh McPake given the nod from the bench in midfield, while Matt Smith remained an unused substitute.

Valakari talked in terms of hard work at full-time, crediting his developing team with never short-changing each other in terms of effort, particularly on the defensive side.

If he can introduce some of the craft he clearly prizes to his hard-grafting players – and if he is backed in the transfer market – the evidence still suggests more exciting times could be on the horizon.

