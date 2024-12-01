Richard Gadd hopes Wormit ‘is happy for me’ as he is named Scotland’s most influential person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Richard Gadd hopes Wormit ‘is happy for me’ as he is named Scotland’s most influential person

The Baby Reindeer creator grew up in the Fife village.

By Lucy Scarlett
Richard Gadd
Richard Gadd with an Emmy he won in September. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Fife-born Richard Gadd has been named Scotland’s most influential figure in new rankings.

The Wormit-born actor rose to fame at the start of the year for his TV series, Baby Reindeer.

Richard, 35, wrote and stars in the show which is an adaption of his Fringe Festival play based on true events.

The comedian finished first in The List’s annual Hot 100 for most significant cultural figure in Scotland.

Richard attended Madras College before pursuing English literature and theatre studies at Glasgow University.

His parents still live in Wormit.

Gadd and his co-star Jessica Gunning holding their Emmy Awards
Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning at the Emmy Awards. Image supplied

Speaking to The List Richard mentioned his connection to the Fife village.

“‘I am sure the town is happy for me,” he said.

“It is a small town and everyone knows everyone, so I will bloody well hear if not!’

Other notable names to make the list include Ncuti Gatwa (5) and David Tennant (100).

Breakthrough for Fife comedian

He debuted Baby Reindeer at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019.

For this he won the Scotsman First Fringe Award for new writing and The Stage Award for outstanding performance.

A seven-episode show under the same name was released on Netflix in April 2024.

Baby Reindeer was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards for which it won five in total.

Richard Gadd facing legal action over hit show

Fiona Harvey, 59, identified herself as the stalker in the show and filed a lawsuit against Netflix for describing the series as a “true story.”

If she successfully sues Netflix then Richard could face legal action for his portrayal of her in the show.

Her legal representative, Attorney Richard Roth of the New York City-based Roth Law Firm, PLLC, spoke to The Courier last month.

He said: “If we win the case it is possible to sue Richard.

“We have a master plan and this is not something for the immediate future.”

Conversation