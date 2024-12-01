Richard Gadd hopes Wormit ‘is happy for me’ as he is named Scotland’s most influential person

Fife-born Richard Gadd has been named Scotland’s most influential figure in new rankings.

The Wormit-born actor rose to fame at the start of the year for his TV series, Baby Reindeer.

Richard, 35, wrote and stars in the show which is an adaption of his Fringe Festival play based on true events.

The comedian finished first in The List’s annual Hot 100 for most significant cultural figure in Scotland.

Richard attended Madras College before pursuing English literature and theatre studies at Glasgow University.

His parents still live in Wormit.

Speaking to The List Richard mentioned his connection to the Fife village.

“‘I am sure the town is happy for me,” he said.

“It is a small town and everyone knows everyone, so I will bloody well hear if not!’

Other notable names to make the list include Ncuti Gatwa (5) and David Tennant (100).

Breakthrough for Fife comedian

He debuted Baby Reindeer at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019.

For this he won the Scotsman First Fringe Award for new writing and The Stage Award for outstanding performance.

A seven-episode show under the same name was released on Netflix in April 2024.

Baby Reindeer was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards for which it won five in total.

Richard Gadd facing legal action over hit show

Fiona Harvey, 59, identified herself as the stalker in the show and filed a lawsuit against Netflix for describing the series as a “true story.”

If she successfully sues Netflix then Richard could face legal action for his portrayal of her in the show.

Her legal representative, Attorney Richard Roth of the New York City-based Roth Law Firm, PLLC, spoke to The Courier last month.

He said: “If we win the case it is possible to sue Richard.

“We have a master plan and this is not something for the immediate future.”