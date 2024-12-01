Forfar fun in pictures at Christmas lights event

Christmas has arrived in Forfar after Santa capped a day of town centre festive fun on Sunday.

He was the main attraction for excited youngster as the tree at The Cross and town display was lit up.

But Forfar Action Network made sure they was much more for families to enjoy throughout the day.

It organised an afternoon market with gift, craft and food stalls for people to enjoy.

The volunteers have spent the past couple of weeks putting up the lights, all the way from North Street to the Municipal Buildings beside the Christmas tree.

FAN have been lighting up the town for the last eight years. The group also organises Forfar Gala Week.

And they hope to keep adding to the festive lights display with local support.

Donations can be made to a Go Fund Me page set up by the group.

Meanwhile, Forfar Rotary Club’s annual Santa’s sleigh tour is already underway and will continue until December 14.

Photographer Steve MacDougall was at The Cross to capture the excitement of the season.