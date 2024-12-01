Forfar fun in pictures at Christmas lights event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar fun in pictures at Christmas lights event

Forfar Action Network organised a town centre programme for the festive lights switch-on.

Christmas magic in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Christmas magic in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown & Emma Grady

Christmas has arrived in Forfar after Santa capped a day of town centre festive fun on Sunday.

He was the main attraction for excited youngster as the tree at The Cross and town display was lit up.

But Forfar Action Network made sure they was much more for families to enjoy throughout the day.

It organised an afternoon market with gift, craft and food stalls for people to enjoy.

The volunteers have spent the past couple of weeks putting up the lights, all the way from North Street to the Municipal Buildings beside the Christmas tree.

FAN have been lighting up the town for the last eight years. The group also organises Forfar Gala Week.

And they hope to keep adding to the festive lights display with local support.

Donations can be made to a Go Fund Me page set up by the group.

Meanwhile, Forfar Rotary Club’s annual Santa’s sleigh tour is already underway and will continue until December 14.

Photographer Steve MacDougall was at The Cross to capture the excitement of the season.

Some of the Forfar Action Network volunteers including Stuart Pirie in the centre.
Snow White panto performers, dwarfs, Abby McLean, Darren Handy and Darren Gill.
Youngsters meeting Santa, left is Matilda (aged 5) and right is Olga (aged 3) – back row, left to right is Carolina Jechalik, Wojciech Jechalik and Olivia (aged 13)
Twins Caleb (left, aged 5) and Codey (right, aged 5) with sister Mia (aged 9) from Forfar.
Left to right is Holly (aged 6) alongside friends, Eva (aged 8) and her brother Aaron (aged 6)
Dreamtime Events Santa’s Big Helper.
Left is Catherine Douglas and right is June Watson (volunteers with Forfar Action Network)
Bettlejuice turning on the lights.
Stuart Pirie (Forfar Action Network) addresses the crowd.
Left, Stuart Pirie (Forfar Action Network) and right is Bettlejuice, turning on the lights.
Festive fun in Forfar.
Forfar in the Christmas spirit.

