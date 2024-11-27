St Johnstone target new right-back in January as manager hails stand-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone target new right-back in January as manager hails stand-in

The Saints boss wants a natural right-sided full-back.

By Sean Hamilton
Drey Wright was left out of the St Johnstone team in midweek.
Drey Wright has been tasked with filling a defensive berth this season. Image: SNS.

A new right-back is on St Johnstone’s January shopping list.

Simo Valakari wants to add a right-sided defender to his squad when the transfer window opens in the New Year.

And he admits that will come as music to the ears of stand-in star Drey Wright.

Wright has been tasked with “doing a job” at full-back this season and has impressed Valakari with his approach.

But the Finn believes the team would benefit – as it did for the final half-hour of Saturday’s win over Kilmarnock – from having a natural defender on the right AND allowing Wright to position himself higher up the pitch.

Drey Wright closes down Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba.
Drey Wright closes down Kilmarnock’s Corrie Ndaba in the weekend’s win. Image: SNS.

Valakari, who confirmed his intention to bolster the right side of defence, said: “Drey has been a makeshift right-back this season because we don’t have a natural one.

“He can play more with his strengths when he’s in midfield and higher up the pitch.

“He is good at running with the ball and has good vision, he spreads the ball around well with those diagonal passes.

“I think Drey enjoys playing higher up so it was good to see him there for thirty minutes last weekend.

“But I have to give him credit, he has adapted to the right-back position when we have played him there.

“And he has been working hard on things, we have spoken a lot about the position and how to play it.”

Wright’s receptiveness to the defensive job with which he has been tasked – despite his preference for playing in attack – has not been lost on Valakari.

And the progress he has made has impressed the Saints boss, who is open about his desire for positivity amongst his players.

Wright challenges Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath in the season-opener at McDiarmid Park. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

He said: “I think one-v-one, his defending is good, but there are aspects of the position, such as squeezing in along with the rest of the back four, which takes time to learn.

“We have to give him credit, he has got his head down and every day he’s trying to learn more about the position and how to be as good as he can be.

“In training he’s working on it and he’s adapting well.

“Sometimes we have asked him in training to go as part of the back four and just focus on defending, which I can’t imagine is enjoyable for him.

“But he’s doing it for the team and has been very open to doing that.”

