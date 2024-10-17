Jim Goodwin sets target for Emmanuel Adegboyega following Dundee United kid’s dramatic Ireland U/21 debut

Jim Goodwin has told ambitious Emmanuel Adegboyega to target a place in Ireland’s senior set-up after the Dundee United starlet shone for the U/21s.

Adegboyega, thriving at Tannadice on a season-long loan from Norwich City, was handed his international debut for Jim Crawford’s side last Friday, helping the boys in green to a 1-1 draw against Norway in Cork.

The lad from Dundalk kept his place for the showdown with Italy on Tuesday, which ended with the same scoreline in Trieste.

The results saw Ireland miss out on a Euro 2025 playoff place on goal difference, with Norway pinching second spot. Nevertheless, Adegboyega emerged with his burgeoning reputation further enhanced.

He is already a mainstay of the United defence – helping them to four clean sheets in his eight appearances to date – and bagged the winning goal in the Terrors’ last Premiership outing against St Mirren.

And it is evident that compatriot Goodwin reckons the sky is the limit for the young defender, including a place in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s senior squad.

Goodwin: It’s just the beginning

“I’m really pleased for Manny,” said Goodwin. “The potential for international recognition was a big selling point to come to Dundee United and play in the Premiership.

“It’s just the beginning for him, as far as I’m concerned, and it’s down to his hard work and commitment that he’s had the call up and been given the opportunity.

“He’s very good in one-on-one situations and has quality on the ball. He’s still very young for a defender so has a lot of learning to do, but the pleasing thing is that he’s willing to learn. He listens. He wants to study his clips.

“Manny is very hard on himself at times and knows there are situations where he needs to do better. But that’s all part of the process of learning and having a prolonged career in the game.”

Adegboyega should have senior team aim

Goodwin added: “The next step has got to be to get a few more U/21 caps and trying to force his way into the plans of the senior team.

“It’s well documented that the Irish senior team aren’t in great shape just now. The new manager is finding his feet.

“So, these young lads who are in the U/21 set-up should be looking towards the senior team and how can they make a positive impact on his thoughts for the next camp.”