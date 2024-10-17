Jim Goodwin sets target for Emmanuel Adegboyega following Dundee United kid’s dramatic Ireland U/21 debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin sets target for Emmanuel Adegboyega following Dundee United kid’s dramatic Ireland U/21 debut

Adegboyega's progress at Tannadice has been rewarded at international level.

Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Adegboyega has been a fine capture so far. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has told ambitious Emmanuel Adegboyega to target a place in Ireland’s senior set-up after the Dundee United starlet shone for the U/21s.

Adegboyega, thriving at Tannadice on a season-long loan from Norwich City, was handed his international debut for Jim Crawford’s side last Friday, helping the boys in green to a 1-1 draw against Norway in Cork.

The lad from Dundalk kept his place for the showdown with Italy on Tuesday, which ended with the same scoreline in Trieste.

Emmanuel Adegboyega in full flow against Italy on Tuesday evening
Emmanuel Adegboyega in full flow against Italy on Tuesday evening. Image: Shutterstock.

The results saw Ireland miss out on a Euro 2025 playoff place on goal difference, with Norway pinching second spot. Nevertheless, Adegboyega emerged with his burgeoning reputation further enhanced.

He is already a mainstay of the United defence – helping them to four clean sheets in his eight appearances to date – and bagged the winning goal in the Terrors’ last Premiership outing against St Mirren.

And it is evident that compatriot Goodwin reckons the sky is the limit for the young defender, including a place in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s senior squad.

Goodwin: It’s just the beginning

“I’m really pleased for Manny,” said Goodwin. “The potential for international recognition was a big selling point to come to Dundee United and play in the Premiership.

Jim Goodwin guided his Dundee United side to a fine win
Goodwin is delighted for his young compatriot. Image: SNS

“It’s just the beginning for him, as far as I’m concerned, and it’s down to his hard work and commitment that he’s had the call up and been given the opportunity.

“He’s very good in one-on-one situations and has quality on the ball. He’s still very young for a defender so has a lot of learning to do, but the pleasing thing is that he’s willing to learn. He listens. He wants to study his clips.

“Manny is very hard on himself at times and knows there are situations where he needs to do better. But that’s all part of the process of learning and having a prolonged career in the game.”

Adegboyega should have senior team aim

Goodwin added: “The next step has got to be to get a few more U/21 caps and trying to force his way into the plans of the senior team.

Emmanuel Adegboyega celebrates in front of the delirious Arabs.
Adegboyega, goal hero in Paisley, was among those away on international duty. Image: SNS

“It’s well documented that the Irish senior team aren’t in great shape just now. The new manager is finding his feet.

“So, these young lads who are in the U/21 set-up should be looking towards the senior team and how can they make a positive impact on his thoughts for the next camp.”

