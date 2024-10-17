Callum Fordyce lifts lid on injury nightmare as Raith Rovers star set for comeback

Callum Fordyce has confessed he was pushed to the limits – both physically and mentally – after being crocked on the opening day of the season.

The 32-year-old suffered a painful ankle injury in the Championship curtain-raiser against former team Airdrie that also spelled the end of Ian Murray’s reign as manager.

Fordyce damaged ligaments after catching his studs in the Diamonds’ artificial surface that was his stomping ground for five years.

But he has revealed he also suffered a hairline fracture in the same joint that he broke, along with his leg, during his time at Dunfermline in 2015.

Having been side lined for 11 months on that occasion, the summer signing admits he was frustrated to be ruled out again so soon into his move to Rovers.

“Obviously, I didn’t have an ideal start when I came here,” he told Courier Sport. “I played in the League Cup and then got that injury in the first league game.

“So, it’s been a long 10 weeks, mentally and physically.

“But once I got out of that moon boot after three weeks, I could see a wee bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

“So, it’s just good to be back because it’s obviously been a hard graft.

“I went from five years of playing every game, not missing a game, to missing eight or nine games on the bounce. It’s obviously frustrating.

“You feel that anger inside you because you’re not used to it.

“But injuries are part of football, and hopefully it’s all behind me now and I can just look forward.”

As well cutting short his attempts to settle into his new club, Fordyce’s lay-off coincided with the departure of Murray, who had been his manager at Airdrie before leaving for Raith.

Not only could he not help out on the pitch during a difficult time, but he was still not fit when new boss Neill Collins arrived.

“I had a chat with the new manager and just explained what was happening and where I was with my injury,” added Fordyce.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air around the place. He sets demands on players and sets standards.

“He’s got a way that he wants to play and the way he communicates, and that’s been excellent.

“The intensity in training has been fantastic and if you keep doing the right things then you will get there.

“I’m a great believer that you train how you play. The way we train, we’re only going to get success on the pitch.”