Neill Collins on Raith Rovers squad options after deciding against late transfer business in loan window

Neill Collins insists he is happy with his current squad options after Raith Rovers decided against any late transfer business in the loan window.

It is understood the Stark’s Park club had funds available had the right striker become available before Monday’s deadline.

However, with only the domestic market from which to choose, the Kirkcaldy outfit concluded there was no-one who fitted the bill.

Rovers will be a man down in attack until at least the January transfer window after Lewis Vaughan was ruled out until 2025 due to hamstring surgery.

But, with Lewis Jamieson recruited on loan from St Mirren last month and winger Lewis Gibson also added to last season’s squad in the summer, Collins is content with what he has at his disposal in the forward areas.

“The challenge is, of course, we’ve lost a centre-forward,” Collins said to Courier Sport.

“But I look at that position and we’ve got Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith and Lewis Jamieson who can play there as well.

“The difficulty is bringing in someone who is actually going to make us better, and not just give us a number. And that’s tough.

‘Make the best of them’

“We’re always looking and the club are supportive with that. Free agents are still a possibility for clubs.

“But I’m also mindful of the fact that if they’re not going to make us any better then let’s use the players we’ve got.

“So, Lewis being out for a period of time is a huge loss.

“But I still think we’ve got some good options up front and we want to make the best of them.”

Meanwhile, Collins has hailed the return of skipper Scott Brown in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Falkirk.

The midfielder made his first appearance in nine weeks in the final ten minutes against the Bairns.

And, with Callum Fordyce back in training this week following an ankle injury and Sam Stanton on his way back from a hamstring issue, Collins reckons things are looking up.

“Getting Broony [Brown] back is huge,” he added.