Neill Collins on Raith Rovers squad options after deciding against late transfer business in loan window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Neill Collins on Raith Rovers squad options after deciding against late transfer business in loan window

Clubs had until the end of September to conclude temporary transfers within Scotland.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Neill Collins insists he is happy with his current squad options after Raith Rovers decided against any late transfer business in the loan window.

It is understood the Stark’s Park club had funds available had the right striker become available before Monday’s deadline.

However, with only the domestic market from which to choose, the Kirkcaldy outfit concluded there was no-one who fitted the bill.

Rovers will be a man down in attack until at least the January transfer window after Lewis Vaughan was ruled out until 2025 due to hamstring surgery.

Lewis Jamieson in action for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Jamieson joined Raith Rovers on loan from St Mirren last month. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

But, with Lewis Jamieson recruited on loan from St Mirren last month and winger Lewis Gibson also added to last season’s squad in the summer, Collins is content with what he has at his disposal in the forward areas.

“The challenge is, of course, we’ve lost a centre-forward,” Collins said to Courier Sport.

“But I look at that position and we’ve got Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith and Lewis Jamieson who can play there as well.

“The difficulty is bringing in someone who is actually going to make us better, and not just give us a number. And that’s tough.

‘Make the best of them’

“We’re always looking and the club are supportive with that. Free agents are still a possibility for clubs.

“But I’m also mindful of the fact that if they’re not going to make us any better then let’s use the players we’ve got.

“So, Lewis being out for a period of time is a huge loss.

“But I still think we’ve got some good options up front and we want to make the best of them.”

New signing Fankaty Dabo holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Free agent Fankaty Dabo was added to the Raith Rovers squad last week. Image: Capture Through The Lens Photography / RRFC.

Meanwhile, Collins has hailed the return of skipper Scott Brown in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Falkirk.

The midfielder made his first appearance in nine weeks in the final ten minutes against the Bairns.

And, with Callum Fordyce back in training this week following an ankle injury and Sam Stanton on his way back from a hamstring issue, Collins reckons things are looking up.

“Getting Broony [Brown] back is huge,” he added.

More from Football

New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari can 'see potential' in St Johnstone squad and will make his mark…
Simo Valakari in action for Motherwell.
Simo Valakari and St Johnstone: New manager's playing history against Perth club with Motherwell
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline await specialist advice on key player ahead of Airdrie clash
Billy Koumetio had a strong game at centre-back for Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Billy Koumetio: Dundee defender backed to cut out mistakes
Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Dundee United suffer Kristijan Trapanovski injury blow as Jim Goodwin opens up on 'very…
Scott Allison settles into his new surroundings at Dundee United
Dundee United confirm former Partick Thistle youth chief as new academy director
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari vows to 'create something special' at St Johnstone, as Perth club reveal…
The St Johnstone fans packed out McDiarmid Park for the Aberdeen game
Two teens, 16, arrested after 'throwing pyrotechnics' from home end at St Johnstone game
Miller Thomson, left, takes the acclaim of Dundee United supporters.
Dundee United starlet Miller Thomson reveals Jim Goodwin instructions that saw him stake claim…
Jon McCracken in Scotland training.
Dundee keeper Jon McCracken keeps Scotland place as FIVE ex-Dundee United stars named in…

Conversation