Raith Rovers handed welcome injury boost ahead of Falkirk visit

Raith Rovers have been handed a massive injury boost after it emerged skipper Scott Brown could make his comeback against Falkirk.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since damaging his calf in the Premier Sports Cup defeat to Ross County in July.

He has missed all six league games so far this season with the complaint and has been sorely missed at times during a difficult spell.

His absence has spanned both Ian Murray’s sacking as manager as well as Neill Collins’ protracted arrival in the dugout.

And the new boss is thrilled at the prospect of having the former St Johnstone and Peterhead player available for the first time.

Brown’s expected return comes as part of an improving squad overall.

“Scott will come into contention for Saturday, which is huge,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“He’s a big influence and a big, big player for us, there’s no doubt about it.

‘Squad looks a lot different’

“Euan Murray is also back from suspension, which is great because he’s a centre-back who knows the level very well.

“And Callum Fordyce will come back into things next week as well.

“So, the squad looks a lot different when you start getting those players back. It really does.”

The one negative is Lewis Vaughan following his early substitution against Hamilton Accies last weekend.

Scans have shown that last season’s top scorer has damaged his hamstring.

However, both the player and Raith are anxiously awaiting the recommendations of a specialist before knowing his exact recovery timescale.

“We’re still at the point right now where he’s speaking to a couple of consultants and we’re waiting on the final news,” confirmed Collins ahead of Saturday’s visit of Falkirk.

“I’ll probably be in a position to share that next week.

“Right now, he’s had the scan and we’re speaking to a couple of experts so we know where we stand.”