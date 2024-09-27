Raith Rovers handed welcome injury boost ahead of Falkirk visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers handed welcome injury boost ahead of Falkirk visit

Skipper Scott Brown could make his comeback in the clash with the Championship's joint leaders.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown heads a ball in training.
Skipper Scott Brown is 'in contention' again for Raith Rovers after injury. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Raith Rovers have been handed a massive injury boost after it emerged skipper Scott Brown could make his comeback against Falkirk.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since damaging his calf in the Premier Sports Cup defeat to Ross County in July.

He has missed all six league games so far this season with the complaint and has been sorely missed at times during a difficult spell.

His absence has spanned both Ian Murray’s sacking as manager as well as Neill Collins’ protracted arrival in the dugout.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown and former manager Ian Murray shake hands.
Scott Brown last played for Raith Rovers when Ian Murray was still manager. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

And the new boss is thrilled at the prospect of having the former St Johnstone and Peterhead player available for the first time.

Brown’s expected return comes as part of an improving squad overall.

“Scott will come into contention for Saturday, which is huge,” Collins told Courier Sport.

“He’s a big influence and a big, big player for us, there’s no doubt about it.

‘Squad looks a lot different’

“Euan Murray is also back from suspension, which is great because he’s a centre-back who knows the level very well.

“And Callum Fordyce will come back into things next week as well.

“So, the squad looks a lot different when you start getting those players back. It really does.”

The one negative is Lewis Vaughan following his early substitution against Hamilton Accies last weekend.

Raith's Lewis Vaughan clutches his left leg after injuring his hamstring against Hamilton Accies.
Raith are awaiting the final prognosis on Lewis Vaughan’s hamstring injury. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Scans have shown that last season’s top scorer has damaged his hamstring.

However, both the player and Raith are anxiously awaiting the recommendations of a specialist before knowing his exact recovery timescale.

“We’re still at the point right now where he’s speaking to a couple of consultants and we’re waiting on the final news,” confirmed Collins ahead of Saturday’s visit of Falkirk.

“I’ll probably be in a position to share that next week.

“Right now, he’s had the scan and we’re speaking to a couple of experts so we know where we stand.”

Conversation