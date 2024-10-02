Billy Koumetio: Dundee defender backed to cut out mistakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Billy Koumetio: Dundee defender backed to cut out mistakes

The Frenchman apologised to team-mates after Aberdeen error.

By George Cran
Billy Koumetio had a strong game at centre-back for Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Billy Koumetio in action for Dundee at Ross County. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Tony Docherty has “huge confidence” defender Billy Koumetio will respond with strength after defensive errors have marred his early Dundee days.

The former Liverpool man joined the Dark Blues in the summer and has impressed overall. Errors leading to goals, however, have proved costly.

The France U/20 international failed to clear a long ball against the Dons, allowing the visitors to take the lead at the weekend through Kevin Nisbet.

The big defender apologised to his team-mates after that mistake.

Billy Koumetio gets a foot in for Dundee at Hibs. Image: SNS
Billy Koumetio gets a foot in for Dundee at Hibs. Image: SNS

And Docherty insists the sharp learning curve for the inexperienced defender will benefit him in the long run.

“The most important thing from that is how he reacts,” the Dundee boss said.

“Billy is a really honest player and man.

“He is a top level player and been where he has been but he is here to gain more match experience, good or bad.

“That is what the process is all about.

“The most important thing is that he learns from the experience.

“I have huge confidence, knowing the type of person he is and how driven he is, that he will learn.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted by his side's performance. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“Yes, he has put his hands up and said he made a mistake. He apologised to his team-mates, which he didn’t really have to do.

“That is the type of person he is.

“He will be the better for it, I am in no doubt about that.

“He is at a stage of his career where he is still learning. He’s still only 21 although he looks a lot older.

“He is limited in terms of first-team games.

“We are here to give him that experience and for him to learn and to improve.”

Experience

Saturday’s clash with Aberdeen was only the 21-year-old’s 10th top-flight league appearance – five on loan at Austria Wien and five now at Dundee.

Koumetio made just two Liverpool appearances, one in the League Cup and another in the Champions League and made just one sub display while on loan at Blackburn last term.

At the other end of that spectrum is Clark Robertson, who made his 351st career appearance in his Dundee debut on Saturday.

Clark Robertson tidies up on his Dundee debut alongside Billy Koumetio. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Clark Robertson tidies up on his Dundee debut alongside Billy Koumetio. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

And Docherty reckons the nous and influence of a more experienced defender coming in can help plug a backline that has leaked too many goals.

“I thought Clark was outstanding on Saturday,” Docherty added.

“Aberdeen are sitting top of the league and outwith the two goals I don’t think they had any chances and we kept them at bay.

“Jon McCracken didn’t have a lot to do.

“That was down to a good disciplined defensive performance that was greatly aided by the introduction of Clark Robertson.”

Conversation