Billy Koumetio: Dundee defender backed to cut out mistakes

Tony Docherty has “huge confidence” defender Billy Koumetio will respond with strength after defensive errors have marred his early Dundee days.

The former Liverpool man joined the Dark Blues in the summer and has impressed overall. Errors leading to goals, however, have proved costly.

The France U/20 international failed to clear a long ball against the Dons, allowing the visitors to take the lead at the weekend through Kevin Nisbet.

The big defender apologised to his team-mates after that mistake.

And Docherty insists the sharp learning curve for the inexperienced defender will benefit him in the long run.

“The most important thing from that is how he reacts,” the Dundee boss said.

“Billy is a really honest player and man.

“He is a top level player and been where he has been but he is here to gain more match experience, good or bad.

“That is what the process is all about.

“The most important thing is that he learns from the experience.

“I have huge confidence, knowing the type of person he is and how driven he is, that he will learn.

“Yes, he has put his hands up and said he made a mistake. He apologised to his team-mates, which he didn’t really have to do.

“That is the type of person he is.

“He will be the better for it, I am in no doubt about that.

“He is at a stage of his career where he is still learning. He’s still only 21 although he looks a lot older.

“He is limited in terms of first-team games.

“We are here to give him that experience and for him to learn and to improve.”

Experience

Saturday’s clash with Aberdeen was only the 21-year-old’s 10th top-flight league appearance – five on loan at Austria Wien and five now at Dundee.

Koumetio made just two Liverpool appearances, one in the League Cup and another in the Champions League and made just one sub display while on loan at Blackburn last term.

At the other end of that spectrum is Clark Robertson, who made his 351st career appearance in his Dundee debut on Saturday.

And Docherty reckons the nous and influence of a more experienced defender coming in can help plug a backline that has leaked too many goals.

“I thought Clark was outstanding on Saturday,” Docherty added.

“Aberdeen are sitting top of the league and outwith the two goals I don’t think they had any chances and we kept them at bay.

“Jon McCracken didn’t have a lot to do.

“That was down to a good disciplined defensive performance that was greatly aided by the introduction of Clark Robertson.”