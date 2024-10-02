Fears of Inveralmond congestion until 2027 as opening date of Perth’s Bertha Park link announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fears of Inveralmond congestion until 2027 as opening date of Perth’s Bertha Park link announced

Residents in Bertha Park will have to continue using Inveralmond to go north.

By Kieran Webster
Queues at the Inveralmond Roundabout in Perth.
Queues at the Inveralmond Roundabout in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There are fears that congestion at Perth’s Inveralmond Roundabout will last until 2027 after the council revealed the opening date for a link road through Bertha Park.

Perth and Kinross Council aims to complete the Bertha Park Link Road in June 2027 – more than two years after the Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) opens in spring 2025.

Construction is expected to begin on the road between Bertha Park and the CTLR, near Luncarty, in November 2025.

This would follow a year-long tendering process to appoint a contractor.

It is hoped the bypass will alleviate the congestion expected at Inveralmond Roundabout once the CTLR is up and running.

Perth Transport Futures scheme map.
The Bertha Park link is phase three of Perth Transport Futures – the city’s major roadbuilding project. Image: DC Thomson

However, until then, residents in Bertha Park will have to continue using Inveralmond to go north.

The timetable was revealed in a council planning application with more detail on the Bertha link.

Both schemes are part of the Perth Transport Futures masterplan.

The road was originally meant to be built by developer Springfield, but the council took charge of the scheme in 2023.

The council says the cost of building the road will be met by housing developer Springfield Properties.

Mixed reaction as Bertha Park link date revealed

Residents at the Bertha Park housing estate had mixed feelings on the road link.

Neil Honeyman does not mind the wait but wants the road built.

The 59-year-old said: “Inveralmond Roundabout is a nightmare.

“I’m looking forward to the road being built as it will be quicker for me going north.”

The road is planned to go through Bertha Park.

Another resident added: “Right now, I go through Inveralmond and when the schools finish you get caught for 15 minutes.

“The wait is annoying because we thought the new road was going to be open sooner and I go up the A9 frequently.”

A sign for Bertha Park.
The road will go through Bertha Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A third resident said: “I work in Perth so if the road means less people will use the roundabout it will make things better.

“The wait (for the road) is a bit frustrating but that’s how it is.”

‘I don’t think it’s been thought through’

However, others fear the Bertha road will lead to more traffic in the area.

Mike Dewar, 72, said: “You’re taking all that traffic from Scone and putting it through here, Scone will be happy but I don’t think it’s been thought through.”

Another resident said: “The road will be going up beside the houses, and I don’t want the traffic there.

Destiny Bridge across River Tay near Perth
Destiny Bridge is the most visible symbol of Perth’s new Cross Tay Link Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“There will be lorries going through here to miss the Inveralmond Roundabout.

“It’s meant to help traffic at Inveralmond but I’m not sure how that’s going to happen.”

Sebastian Hehn, 43, added: “Traffic around the area will be higher when the road is built.

“It will be good for going to Scone – driving through the city takes about 20 minutes just now.”

Fears Perth traffic will ‘get worse’

Carse of Gowrie councillor Alasdair Bailey said: “The people I talk to who regularly use the Inveralmond roundabout are worried that with the opening of the CTLR, the traffic there will get worse because there aren’t many other places for it to go.

“Plus we were told the CTLR will increase traffic in general around Perth so that’s of concern further away at Broxden too which already gets very busy.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Our roads infrastructure team and design consultants Sweco are working hard to ensure that phase three follows next year as soon as possible after phase two.

“They carried out public consultations in the summer regarding design of the new road to inform the design and help ensure it meets local needs.

“They will continue to update the public as the project progresses.”

Conversation