Callum Fordyce pinpoints extra quality from Airdrie role as he looks forward to life at Raith Rovers

Callum Fordyce is convinced his two-year spell as an assistant-manager can make him a better player at Raith Rovers.

The 31-year-old penned a two-year deal at Stark’s Park after it was announced he was leaving former club Airdrie.

The defender spent five years with the Diamonds after being signed by now Raith boss Ian Murray, making 200 appearances and earning a place in the club’s hall of fame.

For the past two seasons, the ex-Dunfermline and Queen of the South stopper has combined playing with his position as number two alongside manager Rhys McCabe.

And he reckons that role off the pitch has given him a fresh approach to life on it as he prepares for life at Raith.

“I’ve had that experience of being an assistant-manager and a coach,” he told Courier Sport. “That’s probably something I can take advantage of.

“But I also played near enough every game for Airdrie when I was there.

“So, it wasn’t like I wasn’t a player. I had other responsibilities, but I was playing every Saturday and when you cross the white line you become a player.

“But it does give you an insight into understanding the other side of the game, the standards and expectations.

Buzz

“So, there’s definitely stuff I can take from that time as a coach and an assistant.

“But, to be honest, I’m just really excited to get going as a player again.

“I’ve got that buzz of looking forward to getting back to pre-season training – and sometimes that’s never nice.

“But I’m raring to go. I’m there to do the best I can and to help as many people and players as I can. I’m looking forward to it.”

Fordyce and McCabe led Airdrie to the Championship via the play-offs in May last year, but they could not repeat that feat in the Premiership version last season.

After finishing fourth in the table, they were knocked out by Partick Thistle at the quarter-final stage.

Raith’s own disappointment in the final against Ross County with the Premiership within touching distance will provide plenty of motivation next term.

And Fordyce is determined to help Rovers deliver success in an ultra-competitive division.

“Raith Rovers were nip and tuck with Dundee United the whole way last season, really,” he said.

“It was more or less a two-horse race, and that showed the ambitions of the club and the standard of players they have.

Aspirations

“Ultimately, they just fell short in the play-offs.

“Two games against opposition from a higher league is hard, but that’s what you have to aspire to.

“You need to have that progression every year if you can and get closer and closer to the Premiership.

“Hopefully we can go one further next season.

“But it’s a league that everybody will be capable of winning and it’s very important that we’re right up there pushing with Raith.”