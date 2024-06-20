Callum Fordyce pinpoints extra quality from Airdrie role as he looks forward to life at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Fordyce pinpoints extra quality from Airdrie role as he looks forward to life at Raith Rovers

The defender penned a two-year deal at Stark's Park following 5 years with the Diamonds.

Raith Rovers signing Callum Fordyce gives the thumbs up.
Raith Rovers' summer signing Callum Fordyce. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Callum Fordyce is convinced his two-year spell as an assistant-manager can make him a better player at Raith Rovers.

The 31-year-old penned a two-year deal at Stark’s Park after it was announced he was leaving former club Airdrie.

The defender spent five years with the Diamonds after being signed by now Raith boss Ian Murray, making 200 appearances and earning a place in the club’s hall of fame.

For the past two seasons, the ex-Dunfermline and Queen of the South stopper has combined playing with his position as number two alongside manager Rhys McCabe.

New signing Callum Fordyce holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Raith Rovers signing Callum Fordyce. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

And he reckons that role off the pitch has given him a fresh approach to life on it as he prepares for life at Raith.

“I’ve had that experience of being an assistant-manager and a coach,” he told Courier Sport. “That’s probably something I can take advantage of.

“But I also played near enough every game for Airdrie when I was there.

“So, it wasn’t like I wasn’t a player. I had other responsibilities, but I was playing every Saturday and when you cross the white line you become a player.

“But it does give you an insight into understanding the other side of the game, the standards and expectations.

Buzz

“So, there’s definitely stuff I can take from that time as a coach and an assistant.

“But, to be honest, I’m just really excited to get going as a player again.

“I’ve got that buzz of looking forward to getting back to pre-season training – and sometimes that’s never nice.

“But I’m raring to go. I’m there to do the best I can and to help as many people and players as I can. I’m looking forward to it.”

Fordyce and McCabe led Airdrie to the Championship via the play-offs in May last year, but they could not repeat that feat in the Premiership version last season.

Airdrie defender Callum Fordyce battles for the ball with Raith Rovers striker Zak Rudden.
Callum Fordyce (right) battles for Airdrie against Raith Rovers last season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

After finishing fourth in the table, they were knocked out by Partick Thistle at the quarter-final stage.

Raith’s own disappointment in the final against Ross County with the Premiership within touching distance will provide plenty of motivation next term.

And Fordyce is determined to help Rovers deliver success in an ultra-competitive division.

“Raith Rovers were nip and tuck with Dundee United the whole way last season, really,” he said.

“It was more or less a two-horse race, and that showed the ambitions of the club and the standard of players they have.

Aspirations

“Ultimately, they just fell short in the play-offs.

“Two games against opposition from a higher league is hard, but that’s what you have to aspire to.

“You need to have that progression every year if you can and get closer and closer to the Premiership.

“Hopefully we can go one further next season.

“But it’s a league that everybody will be capable of winning and it’s very important that we’re right up there pushing with Raith.”

