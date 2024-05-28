Raith Rovers make ex-Dunfermline defender Callum Fordyce first summer signing in Championship title push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers make ex-Dunfermline defender Callum Fordyce first summer signing in Championship title push

The stopper has been the Airdrie player-assistant for the past two seasons.

By Iain Collin
New signing Callum Fordyce holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Raith Rovers signing Callum Fordyce. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Raith Rovers have snapped up former Dunfermline and Livingston defender Callum Fordyce on a two-year deal.

The move reunites manager Ian Murray with a player he signed during his spell in charge at Airdrie.

Fordyce has spent the last five years with the Diamonds, where Murray was boss between October 2018 and May 2022.

Raith Rovers signing Callum Fordyce gives the thumbs up.
Raith Rovers signing Callum Fordyce gives the thumbs up. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Since Murray’s departure for Raith, Fordyce has been assistant to player-manager Rhys McCabe.

However, it was announced earlier this week the 31-year-old, who spent two seasons with Dunfermline before leaving in 2017, was departing the Lanarkshire outfit.

He did so as a Hall of Fame inductee and with 200 first-team appearances under his belt.

Fresh from seeing his side lose their Premiership play-off final to Ross County on Sunday, Murray has confessed Fordyce’s exit from his former club was a shock.

‘Surprised’

He said: “I was surprised when it was announced Callum was leaving Airdrieonians.

“So, we had to move quickly.

“I’ve worked with him before so know what type of guy he is and what he can bring to us.

“I was very impressed with Callum’s season just finished and he’s an experienced player who will fit well into our plans.

Airdrie defender Callum Fordyce grapples with Raith Rovers striker Zak Rudden.
Callum Fordyce (right) was part of an Airdrie side Raith Rovers failed to beat this season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I look forward to working with him again.”

Central defence was an area of the squad Raith attempted to strengthen in the January transfer window.

However, their February loan move for Dundee stopper Lee Ashcroft proved ill-fated.

The 30-year-old suffered a serious hamstring injury on his debut for Rovers that ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

The Stark’s Park men also have two centre-halves – Keith Watson and Dylan Corr – out of contract this summer.

More from Football

Kevin Holt has signed an extended contract with Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC
Kevin Holt becomes latest Dundee United star to sign up for tilt at Premiership
Jack Wilkie made his first start for Dundee at Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Former Dundee defender Jack Wilkie finds new club
Raith Rovers' Liam Dick was impressed by the backing of the Kirkcaldy fans in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Liam Dick reveals 'touching' moment with Raith Rovers fans after Premiership play-off 'eye-opener'
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Highly-rated Dundee kid Luke Graham signs new deal as he hails influence of former…
Cowdenbeath's Central Park.
Five-figure investment earns board representation and kick-starts bid for fan ownership at Cowdenbeath
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right). Images: SNS
No Dundee or Fife derby in League Cup group stage as SPFL reveal seedings
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor (R). Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Ross County chief Roy MacGregor wants Staggies to copy Dundee blueprint as he points…
Scott Brown in action for Raith Rovers against Ross County.
Scott Brown sets HUGE Raith Rovers target for next season
Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly opens up on 'mad' Dundee season, 'scary' heart condition and defibrillators at…
Glenn Middleton is loving his football as Dundee United edge closer to the title
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton names Kilmarnock star inspiring him to set lofty Premiership target