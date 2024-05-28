Raith Rovers make ex-Dunfermline defender Callum Fordyce first summer signing in Championship title push

Raith Rovers have snapped up former Dunfermline and Livingston defender Callum Fordyce on a two-year deal.

The move reunites manager Ian Murray with a player he signed during his spell in charge at Airdrie.

Fordyce has spent the last five years with the Diamonds, where Murray was boss between October 2018 and May 2022.

Since Murray’s departure for Raith, Fordyce has been assistant to player-manager Rhys McCabe.

However, it was announced earlier this week the 31-year-old, who spent two seasons with Dunfermline before leaving in 2017, was departing the Lanarkshire outfit.

He did so as a Hall of Fame inductee and with 200 first-team appearances under his belt.

Fresh from seeing his side lose their Premiership play-off final to Ross County on Sunday, Murray has confessed Fordyce’s exit from his former club was a shock.

‘Surprised’

He said: “I was surprised when it was announced Callum was leaving Airdrieonians.

“So, we had to move quickly.

“I’ve worked with him before so know what type of guy he is and what he can bring to us.

“I was very impressed with Callum’s season just finished and he’s an experienced player who will fit well into our plans.

“I look forward to working with him again.”

Central defence was an area of the squad Raith attempted to strengthen in the January transfer window.

However, their February loan move for Dundee stopper Lee Ashcroft proved ill-fated.

The 30-year-old suffered a serious hamstring injury on his debut for Rovers that ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

The Stark’s Park men also have two centre-halves – Keith Watson and Dylan Corr – out of contract this summer.