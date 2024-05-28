Man, 18, charged in connection with Carnoustie assault

An 18-year-old man has been charged in relation with an assault in Carnoustie.

The incident happened on Ferrier Street, at the junction with Dundee Street, at around 12.30am on Saturday evening.

It is alleged that one man was assaulted by two people during a busy spell in the area.

The attack caused the man, aged 23, to be treated for serious injuries in hospital.

Another man, aged 30, did not require treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in Carnoustie.

“A 23-year-old man received hospital treatment following the incident. A second man, 30, did not require hospital treatment.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and further enquiries remain ongoing.”