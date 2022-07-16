Jack Ross on the number of signings Dundee United need as Tannadice boss offers Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher fitness updates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Jack Ross on the number of signings Dundee United need as Tannadice boss offers Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher fitness updates

By Alan Temple
July 16 2022, 5.52pm
Looking for numbers: Ross watches on from on-high against Sunderland
Looking for numbers: Ross watches on from on-high against Sunderland

Jack Ross hopes to add five new faces to his Dundee United squad after insisting the paucity of senior options on the bench against Sunderland told its own story.

Nicky Clark was the Tangerines’ only experienced campaigner among the substitutes on Saturday, albeit the likes of Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman have plenty of first-team appearances under their belt.

Rory MacLeod, 16, also started in attack in the absence of Steven Fletcher, while young Archie Meekison was tidy in midfield.

United are expected to formally complete the signing of Australian keeper Mark Birighitti from Central Coast Mariners next week. 

However, Ross would like four outfield additions to supplement that, while allowing some of the club’s talented teens to pursue loan deals elsewhere.

Liam Smith gets stuck in against Sunderland

“We need bodies, there’s no doubt about that,” said Ross. “You can see where we are squad-wise. We had a 16-year-old starting and when you looked at the bench, with the exception of Nicky Clark, there was nobody over 21.

“We have a very young group and we need reinforcements. I think we need at least four outfield players and you can see that. Hopefully, we can get them in soon.

“The Scottish Premiership isn’t an easy league so you need that depth of quality and that’s what we’re striving to get.

“You can always sign players but it’s just making sure they’re what you want quality-wise.

“We have tried to be patient but we need numbers in.”

Ross added: “We would like to get some of the young players out on loan to help their development but we can’t do that at the moment.”

Fletcher and Levitt updates

Meanwhile, Ross has described injuries to Fletcher and Dylan Levitt as ‘minor’ after the duo missed out on the 2-0 defeat against the Black Cats. 

Fletcher, 35, was nursing a slight thigh strain but did some light running on the pitch after the contest.

Levitt, meanwhile, suffered an impact injury to his ankle against Port Vale on Wednesday.

Although not of a mind to risk either player in a pre-season friendly, he is hopeful the pair could be available to face Fleetwood Town next Saturday.

He added: “Dylan and Steven are both okay. They are fairly minor and there’s no point taking any risks. It’s disappointing that both missed out on getting minutes but they should be okay for next weekend.”

4 Dundee United talking points as bizarre own goal helps Sunderland to victory

